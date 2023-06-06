Home

Apple Announces Price Cut of 13-inch Macbook Air (M2 Chip), Unveils 15-inch Macbook Air At WWDC Event

The company has also announced a price cut for the existing 13-inch Macbook Air (M2 chip), even as it retained the price tag for the 13-inch model powered by the M1 chip.

WWDC 2023: American technology giant Apple on Monday unveiled the 15-inch Macbook Air during the opening day of its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023). The company has also announced a price cut for the existing 13-inch Macbook Air (M2 chip), even as it retained the price tag for the 13-inch model powered by the M1 chip.

The 256 GB base variant will now be available for Rs 1,14,900, while the 512 GB top-end variant comes for Rs 1,44,900 in India. Before the prices were slashed, these were available for ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,49,900 respectively.

13-inch Macbook Air (M1 chip) will continue to retail at Rs 99,900.

15-inch Macbook Air

Apple on Monday introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life. “With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

“From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.” The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order and will arrive to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, from June 13. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro

The company also introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the two most powerful Macs ever made.

Mac Studio starts at Rs 209,900 and Rs 188,900 for education. Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at Rs 729,900 and Rs 687,900 for education.

Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity in its stunningly compact design. Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac 1 and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

Mac Pro, now featuring M2 Ultra, combines the unprecedented performance of Apple’s most powerful chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

Featuring up to 192GB of unified memory, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro have far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can’t even process, said Apple.

(With IANS Inputs)

