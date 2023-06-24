Home

Apple’s Back To University Sale: Great Discounts On Ipads, Macs For Students

Customers and teachers can enjoy ‘Apple’s Back to University Sale’ deals and offers across the company’s stores in India- Apple BKC, Apple Saket as well as online. In addition, Apple has announced that it will give free AirPods with select Macs and Apple Pencils with select iPads during this sale.

Back to University offers are valid from June 22 to October 02.

From students to office goers, who doesn’t like offers and discounts? When it comes to tech giant Apple, no one wants to miss out on a sale. Well, you wish to buy the latest Apple product may finally be fulfilled. Yes, you heard it right. Apple is back again with its ‘Back to University Sale’ which offers amazing discounts across all its stores. Under the new “Back to University” 2023 campaign, the tech giant gives customers a chance to save on iPad, MacBooks, and desktop computers. Customers can enjoy deals and offers across the company’s stores- Apple BKC, Apple Saket as well as the Apple Store online. Buyers can also opt for Apple Resellers who could provide a few bank discounts on these products as well. Teachers and staff members can also grab the amazing deals in Back to University offers. In addition to the offers, Apple is also offering free AirPods with select products. Students can avail 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans. The discounts are valid from June 22 to October 2.

Apple’s Back To University Sale Offers

MacBook

During the sale, Apple is selling M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch for Rs 89,900 instead of Rs 99,900.The price of the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is Rs 1,04,900 instead of Rs 1,29,900. Apple’s new MacBook Air 15 with M2 can be grabbed at a cost of Rs 1,24,900 instead of Rs 1,34,900, weeks after its official launch. Customers can also buy the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at discounted price of Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,84,900, and Rs 2,29,900, respectively. Apple announced that free AirPods will be provided with all these Mac models.

iPad

Customers can grab the iPad Pro 11-inch at a discounted price of Rs 76,900. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air are available at Rs 1,02,900 and Rs 54,900 instead of Rs 1,12,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively. Besides that, Apple is providing a free Apple Pencil with these three iPad models.

iMac

Besides iPad and MacBook, Apple is offering the iMac for Rs 1,24,900 with Apple’s education discount. The Mac mini is available at a great discount of Rs 49,900 instead of Rs. 59,900. Additionally, Apple is offering customers with free AirPods (3rd generation) on purchasing the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac 24 units. Notably, there are no discounts on newly launched Mac Pro with M2 series SoCs or the Mac Studio.

Apple’s Back To University Sale: Things To Note

Back to University offers do not offer discounts on iPhone or Apple Watch smartwatches.

Additionally, users can get up to Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Free AirPods will be provided with select Macs and Apple Pencils with select iPads during this sale.

Besides, students can get three months free subscription to Apple Music and Apple TV+.

After the free period, these plans can be purchased at a special student rate of Rs 59 per month.

