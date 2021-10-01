New Delhi: The festive season is here. Many companies have announced festive offers to customers with discounts. Joining the occasion, Apple has announced festive offer for buyers of the iPhone in India. As per the announcement, if customers buy an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 mini from the Apple Store, then they have the chance of getting AirPods for free.Also Read - WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Phones From November 1 | Check Full List Here

As per a report by India Today, the festive offer from Apple will start on October 7, which is about a week from today. Apple's offer comes to the market at a time when Flipkart and Amazon are about to kick off their annual festival sales.

Once the offer begins, the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini will be available at their MRPs, which means the new prices that Apple announced after the launch of the iPhone 13 series.

It must be noted that the price of iPhone 12 mini begins at Rs 59,900, while the iPhone 12 price begins at Rs 65,900. Customers must note that the Apple is not offering any discount on these prices, but is going to give away a pair of free AirPods. This has been announced on the official website of the company.

If you want to make the purchase, you must know that AirPods without the wireless charging case cost Rs 14,900, the AirPods with the wireless charging case are priced at Rs 18,900, and the AirPods Pro cost Rs 24,900.

However, Apple will decide if it will offer discount the one customers are choosing fully or partially, depending on the value of the invoice, according to the company website.

On the other hand, Apple has also mentioned on the website that during the peak season or shortage of stock supply of any of the items, which include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and any AirPods model, the shipping may take some time.