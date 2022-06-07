San Francisco: Apple’s newly previewed iOS 16 lets its users see their WiFi network password. As per a report by MacRumors, the iOS 16 developer preview includes an option to view a WiFi password and even copy it to share with friends or family. The feature was not available in iOS 15. According to the report, now, when users with iOS 16 in their device open the WiFi section in the Settings section and then tap on the network they are connected to, there’s a new ‘Password’ option.

Tapping it shows them the password of that WiFi network. Users need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to see a stored password.