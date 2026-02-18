Home

Apple’s March 4 mega event could unveil iPhone 17e, affordable MacBook and powerful new iPads – Here’s what to expect

Apple today officially announced its first event of 2026. Dubbed the “Special Apple Experience,” it’s set to take place on March 4, 2026 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (10: 30 p.m. IST) – at multiple venues throughout New York City, London, and Shanghai. This could mean we have multiple products rumored to launch this year including new iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

iPhone 17e: Premium Features At A Mid-Range Price

The primary focus of the event will likely be the iPhone 17e, Apple’s rumored budget-friendly iPhone that’s said to provide flagship experiences without breaking the bank. The handset is reported to come packing the A19 chipset which is also expected in the standard iPhone 17. This would grant users smoother and more energy-efficient performance compared to the iPhone 16e. Leaks have also hinted that the iPhone 17e will support MagSafe out of the box, allowing for faster and more consistent wireless charging.

That said, the budget iPhone might feature a design largely identical to that of the iPhone 16e. Even so, performance improvements and upgraded tech components housed internally hint that Apple is going all out this year to deliver premium experiences at more affordable prices.

Budget-Minded MacBook To Debut?

Speculation surrounding the entry-level MacBook has been swirling for months, so fans are eagerly awaiting whether Apple will make it official on March 4. While no formal details have been revealed about the device, rumors point to a 13-inch screen and iPhone-level processor powering the low-cost laptop. This reportedly includes the A18 Pro chip, helping the device keep both power and costs relatively low.

In terms of design, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects the entry-level MacBook to sport a colorful chassis. Options including green, blue, and pink are on the table, helping Apple break away from its standard silver and space gray color schemes. In fact, these colorful MacBooks have been compared to the classic iMac G3 series that debuted in the late ’90s.

iPad & More Products To Arrive?

Analysts are also expecting new iPad models to arrive in March. Rumored upgrades include a new entry-level iPad featuring an A-series chipset, as well as an updated iPad Air packing the powerful M4 chip. The latter grants tablet performance just a hair below that of entry-level MacBook models.

Additional products on the docket include refreshed versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, featuring Apple’s M5 chip series. Rumors about new accessories and display products have also surfaced.

Time & Live Stream

The event will take place starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2026 and can be streamed live on Apple’s website. There’s a strong chance we could see new gadgets unveiled that’ll shape Apple’s product strategy for the year and beyond. From colorful MacBooks to high-powered iPads and a new budget-friendly iPhone, it’s shaping up to be one of Apple’s most well-rounded events as of late.

