By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Apple’s New iPad Gen Air (6-Gen) Expected With M2 Processor, 12.9Inch Display, Check Details
After its last release in 2022, Apple is gearing up for its upcoming iPad release, and rumours, leaks are already out. Here are all details on the upcoming iPad Gen 6 so far.
New Delhi: Apple’s VR headset, the Vision Pro, is gearing up for its live sale on February 2, 2024, while another of Apple’s products has already gathered eyeballs. No, its not the iPhone 16, but rather its big brother, the upcoming Apple iPad Air. The newer iPad is reported to have a 12.9 inch display with more and more leaks online. Here is all we know on the Apple’s upcoming tablet PC.
Trending Now
Apple iPad Pro, Air (6 Gen) Rumours
The iPad Air 5th Gen was launched in March 2022, with no releases in 2023. According to reports, Apple is working on releasing the iPad Air 6th Generation model, which will have a larger 12.9-inch display. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s proprietary M2 chipset. The iPad is expected to come with a slim body and an all-screen design. The most recent tablet from Apple may have a Touch ID button on top and speaker grilles on the bottom, just like the previous generation. Additionally, the new iPad Air is seen to have a side switch.