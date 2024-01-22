Home

Apple’s New iPad Gen Air (6-Gen) Expected With M2 Processor, 12.9Inch Display, Check Details

After its last release in 2022, Apple is gearing up for its upcoming iPad release, and rumours, leaks are already out. Here are all details on the upcoming iPad Gen 6 so far.

iPad Air (6-Gen) might sport the same M2 chipset processor as the previously launched iPad Pro.

New Delhi: Apple’s VR headset, the Vision Pro, is gearing up for its live sale on February 2, 2024, while another of Apple’s products has already gathered eyeballs. No, its not the iPhone 16, but rather its big brother, the upcoming Apple iPad Air. The newer iPad is reported to have a 12.9 inch display with more and more leaks online. Here is all we know on the Apple’s upcoming tablet PC.

Apple iPad Pro, Air (6 Gen) Rumours

The iPad Air 5th Gen was launched in March 2022, with no releases in 2023. According to reports, Apple is working on releasing the iPad Air 6th Generation model, which will have a larger 12.9-inch display. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s proprietary M2 chipset. The iPad is expected to come with a slim body and an all-screen design. The most recent tablet from Apple may have a Touch ID button on top and speaker grilles on the bottom, just like the previous generation. Additionally, the new iPad Air is seen to have a side switch.

iPad Gen 6: Expected Specifications The 12.9-inch iPad Air may have larger overall dimensions than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Apple’s tablet lineup due to rumours that the company is working on an iPad Air with a 12.9-inch IPS LCD screen, which would make it the largest iPad Air. Interestingly, there appears to be a change in the design of the iPad Air around the rear camera, with a tipster claiming that there is a visible border around the lens and LED flash on the new iPad Air. Other than that, Apple does not appear to be making many design changes with the new iPad Air. Apart from the 12.9-inch model, another 10.9-inch display model will be included, while the Pro model will offer slightly bigger displays at 11 and 13 inches. Here are all the speculated features in the leaks for upcoming iPads. Processor: M2 chip, upgrade from M1 in current iPad Air 5. Display: Two size options: 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch.

12.9-inch model might have an Oxide backplane for better display performance.

No OLED display expected in 2024, potentially coming in 2025/2026. Storage: 128GB base storage, likely upgrade from current 64GB base. Design: No major changes expected, possibly a visible border around the rear camera lens and flash.

Larger dimensions for the 12.9-inch model compared to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Moreover, the iPad Air is expected to feature a USB-C port, a quad-speaker setup, and a power button that doubles as a Touch ID sensor. Hardware-wise, the M2 chip is expected to power the upcoming iPad Air, while the more powerful M3 chip might be reserved for the iPad Pro lineup. The iPad Pro will reportedly get an OLED screen, a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory, and an updated design.

