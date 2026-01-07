Apple’s next iPhone enters ‘Mass Production’ with a mystery model; leaked details hint at a radical design shift check details

Home

Apple is moving its iPhone 17 series into mass production, including a new "Slim" model. Leaks point to A19 chips, 48MP triple-camera systems, and the end of the notch.

Apple’s presumed new budget iPhone 17e has reportedly already entered, or will enter, mass production in early January, industry leaks are claiming. The reports suggest that the phone will likely be available for sale in Spring 2026, continuing the timing of the prior iPhone 16e.

Several of Apple’s supply-chain sources, as well as social media tipsters, have posted about the device starting, or about to start, volume manufacturing. The new reports from Digitimes Research and others suggest that it will take place immediately after the CES 2026 technology show, which wraps up early this month.

iPhone 17e Details From Leaks

OLED display with a diagonal size of 6.1 inches.

Potential to include Dynamic Island on the display, instead of notch as seen on the iPhone 16e.

Powered by a downclocked A19 chip as the main processor.

MagSafe support, and other features that are typical on standard iPhone models.

Refresh rate on the display will likely remain at 60 Hz.

Some supply-chain sources are also suggesting that, with lower clock speeds and efficiency upgrades on the A19 chip, the iPhone 17e might have a level of performance that is comparable to the A17 Pro processor from older Apple flagships.

iPhone 17e Production and Expected Launch

Observers now mostly agree that mass production is in progress or will start in mid-January. If Apple is keeping to usual cadence on the product, a February or March announcement and retail launch would be possible.

Several of the reports also note that the $599 starting price point may be the same as it was for the iPhone 16e when it launched last year.

What’s Apple Take on This?

Apple has not provided official confirmation of the specifications, pricing, or release timing of the iPhone 17e. The company normally reveals its product plans during an official event or press release in the weeks or days before a product becomes available to customers.

Background

The iPhone 17e is believed to be a budget model in Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup. The iPhone 16e was its immediate predecessor, released in February 2025 with a starting price of around $599, and a 6.1-inch display with a notch on top.

Budget “e” models have been part of Apple’s approach to make more inexpensive iPhone models more widely available, while eventually shipping key features from higher-end models later in the year. The iPhone 17e’s possible adoption of Dynamic Island would be one example of its design moving closer to the standard in recent flagship iPhones.

Additional Information and Timeline

Leaks of additional technical details, camera features, and battery life performance are anticipated in the weeks ahead. Confirmation is expected from Apple in the form of an official announcement before a launch event is scheduled.

