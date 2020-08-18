In a recent turning event, Apple fires back at Epic Games on banning it from its App Store. Epic Games claimed that Apple is threatening to revoke its entire access from its App Store. Apple in its recent statement to Business Insider said that they are inclined to work with Epic Games in the nearby future, but it has no plan of accepting the company’s new payment method. The company issued a statement stating it will cut off all access to Epic Games by August 28. Also Read - Fortnite Game Ban: Fortnite’s Creator Epic Games Sues Google Over Ban from Play Store

Apple’s response to Epic Games, “The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion-dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and its apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Launch Dates Leaked – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Whereas, Fortnite creator Epic Games is approaching tech-heads in the hope of stopping Apple from banning it from its app store and forming a coalition of companies that can impose Apple’s business practices. The company said in its statement, “Thousands of apps on the App Store approved by Apple accept direct payments, including commonly used apps like Amazon, Grubhub, Nike SNKRS, Best Buy, DoorDash, Fandango, McDonald’s, Uber, Lyft, and StubHub. We think all developers should be free to support direct payments in all apps.” Also Read - In a First, Apple CEO Tim Cook Becomes Billionaire as Company Becomes World's Most Valued

Spotify, a Swedish music streaming company and media services provider has applauded Epic’s Games decision of taking a step against Apple and said, “We applaud Epic Games’ decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple’s abuse of its dominant position. Apple’s unfair practices have disadvantaged competitors and deprived consumers for far too long. The stakes for consumers and app developers large and small couldn’t be higher and ensuring that the iOS platform operates competitively and fairly is an urgent task with far-reaching implications.”

The popular multiplayer gaming app Fortnite has been removed by both Apple and Google from its platform. This app is no longer available in both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Epic Games, the company that makes Fortnite Gaming App, launched a direct payment plan bypassing Google and Apple. That is a payment system under which app users can pay Direct Epic Games.