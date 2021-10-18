New Delhi: Apple is all set to hold its ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday wherein the the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil its new lineup of Macbook Pro models. Besides, new AirPods and Mac mini will be also launched at the event which will kickstart at 10 AM PT / 10:30 pm IST.Also Read - Apple Mac Event 2021: From MacBook Pro to MacMini, Here's What to Expect From Today's Grand Event

The launch event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Check it out the event live at the link given below.

Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

MacBook Pro

The upcoming MacBook Pro lineup will consist of a new 14-inch as well as a new 16-inch model powered by an M1X processor, likely paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for the base variant. The new MacBook Pro will feature a standard-sized notch. Instead of containing a Face ID TrueDepth camera like on the iPhone, the MacBook Pro’s notch apparently houses a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone.

Apple’s use of mini-LED panels in its forthcoming MacBook lineups will catalyse supplier investment and push the entire industry toward adoption of the display technology.

AirPods

An image of the upcoming AirPods 3 reveals the earphones’ design which seems to be inspired by the Pro variant. It may come with a short stem and a sensor, as well as a microphone on the front.

Based on previous rumours, the new AirPods models are expected to feature a new design that resembles the shape of the current-generation AirPods Pro, notably featuring shorter stems on the earbuds themselves.

However, the AirPods 3 are not expected to feature active noise cancellation features — which will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the report said.

Mac mini

The iPhone maker may also launch a more powerful Mac mini, featuring the same processor found in the updated MacBook Pros and more ports than are currently available on the M1-powered Mini. The new version of the AirPods Pro may come with motion sensors to enable better fitness tracking.