Apple’s VR Headset, Expensive Than iPhones, To Hit Indian Market Soon

Apple's most expensive wearable device yet, is set to launch the Vision Pro headset, reportedly on the January 2024 and enter the VR landscape.

Apple's most expensive wearable device is the Vision Pro (VR) headset and is speculated to be launched early in January 2024.

New Delhi: Virtual Reality(VR), yet another tech advancement parallel to AI, is gaining popularity for its immersive experience into another world. Apple plans to make its mark with the entry of the Vision Pro headset, reportedly set for a late January 2024 launch in the mixed reality (MR) landscape. The Vision Pro headset is claimed to be more expensive than any Apple’s iPhones, making it the most expensive wearable device yet. Apple’s entry marks a significant shift towards the burgeoning MR landscape, which combines both virtual and augmented elements.

Understanding Augmented and Virtual Reality

Before diving into the Vision Pro, let’s understand the differences between Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR):

Augmented Reality (AR): AR overlays digital elements onto the real world through a headset or device, enabling users to interact with virtual objects in their physical environment. Think Pokémon Go or viewing furniture in your home through an app.

Virtual Reality (VR): VR completely immerses users in a simulated environment, blocking out the real world. VR headsets transport you to virtual worlds for gaming, entertainment, and even professional applications like training or design.

Vision Pro Headset: Speculated Features

The Vision Pro is expected to bridge the gap between AR and VR, offering users a seamless transition between these two realms. Here’s what we know so far about its potential features:

High-resolution displays: The headset is rumoured to boast dual OLED displays with high refresh rates and wide field-of-view, providing a crisp and immersive visual experience.

Advanced eye tracking and hand tracking: Precise eye and hand tracking capabilities could enable intuitive interactions within the MR environment, allowing users to manipulate objects and navigate menus with natural gestures.

Spatial audio: The Vision Pro is expected to deliver high-quality spatial audio, further enhancing the immersive experience by blurring the lines between the virtual and real worlds.

Powerful processing unit: A custom-designed processor chip could power demanding applications and ensure smooth performance in both AR and VR modes.

Lightweight and comfortable design: Reports suggest a focus on ergonomics and comfort, with a lightweight design and adjustable straps for extended use.

Comparisons with Other Premium VR Headsets

The Vision Pro will likely face competition from established players in the VR market, such as Meta (Oculus Quest 2) and HTC (Vive Pro 2). Here’s a tentative comparison of key features:

Feature Resolution Field of view Eye tracking Hand tracking Spatial audio Processor Price Vision Pro (Rumoured) High-resolution OLED displays Wide Yes Yes High-quality Custom Apple chip Rs 2,88,700 (Rumoured) Oculus Quest 2 1832 x 1944 per eye 115 degrees No Yes Spatial audio Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Rs 32,930 HTC Vive Pro 2 2448 x 1224 per eye 120 degrees Yes Yes Spatial audio Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Rs 1,34,044

The final price of the Vision Pro Headset in India will be available on its launch, likely in January 2024.

