Apple’s Weather App Down Due to Data Outage: iPhone Users Express Concern on Twitter

Apple's Weather App Down: In response to some of the users flagging the issue, Apple Support’s official account replied, saying, there is a current issue with the Weather app that we are aware of, and we’re working to resolve.

However, other Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music among others are working fine.

New Delhi: Apple’s weather app went down for several users across the globe including India, the UK, and Croatia. Even as the precipitation, temperature, and air quality maps were functional, they took a considerable amount of time to load. Apple’s System Status dashboard indicated that the application has been experiencing problem.

On the support page, the tech giant stated that ongoing issues are affecting the app. “Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable” the company noted in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, users reported that they aren’t seeing any data when opening up the app. The app’s widgets also don’t seem to be working.

“Is there something wrong with the Apple Weather app in #iOS164? The widget and app on my Mom XS Max is very buggy. Now, I’ve seen mine giving the same exact problem,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Is the Apple Weather app not working for anyone??? I haven’t been able to use it for like 2 days for no reason and it’s driving me nuts lol,” another user wrote.

One more user said: “Apple weather App is down for many users all around the world. I asked Siri what the temperature and precipitation forecast for today was. Workarounds for the modern world. I could have looked out the window. #appleweather”.

Check What Users Said:

Hi there! There is current issue with the Weather app that we are aware of, and we’re working to resolve. Please visit https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm to check back for a resolution. Feel free to DM if you need additional help here: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 4, 2023

Hi. We’re happy to help. We understand the importance of using the Weather. The issue is currently under review. While we cannot provide a timeline of when it is resolved, check this link for updates: https://t.co/a6JiA6tR0b

DM us if you need further help. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 4, 2023

iPhone’s Weather App is down since this morning? pic.twitter.com/5yUeGBBiOY — Kartik (@Kartik1506_) April 4, 2023

In response to some of the users flagging the issue, Apple Support’s official account replied, saying, “There is a current issue with the Weather app that we are aware of, and we’re working to resolve.”

When the app works well, it offers detailed predictions for precipitation, hourly forecasts for the upcoming 10 days, and high-quality weather maps.

