Are Smartwatches Safe? Know Side-Effects, How The Gadget Works

Smartwatches are known for their useful features, but do they have a flip side to them? Are they really safe?

How do smartwatches really work? Do they have no side-effects?

New Delhi: Smartwatches have become an integral part of our daily lives. From fitness and health monitoring to communication and entertainment, these wrist-held devices offer plenty of useful features, functionality, and convenience, making them an indispensable addition to any wardrobe. With built-in sensors, these devices track steps taken, calculate calorie burn, and measure heart rates to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, they analyse sleep patterns, helping users understand their rest cycles better and improve their quality of sleep. But are smartwatches completely safe?

How safe are smartwatches?

Smartwatches present a mix of security and safety concerns. On the one hand, they do emit non-ionizing radiation, primarily through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, but the levels are considered safe according to international standards. They also offer features like GPS tracking and an emergency SOS that can enhance personal safety. On the other hand, smartwatch privacy and security share similar risks with other smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT). Connected technology and the lack of standardised cybersecurity protocols create vulnerabilities that can expose user data.

To mitigate risks, users should exercise caution when installing apps, keep software updated, and avoid sharing unnecessary personal data. It’s also advised to periodically delete health data and rely on Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi whenever possible. Despite these concerns, smartwatches remain useful tools for monitoring health and fitness, provided they are used responsibly.

It’s important for users to understand the data collection practices of their devices and take necessary precautions, such as regularly updating software and using strong, unique passwords.

Side Effects of Excessive Use of Smartwatches

Excessive use of smartwatches can have some side effects. Some of the most commonly known concerns include radiation, eye strain, and distraction. The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals emitted by smartwatches could be harmful to health, but there is currently no scientific evidence to support this claim. Staring at a small screen for extended periods of time can cause eye strain, but this is not unique to smartwatches. Smartwatches can be distracting, especially if you’re constantly receiving notifications or alerts, which could lead to decreased productivity or even create safety concerns if you’re distracted while driving or performing other tasks.

Overuse of smartwatches can also disrupt sleep patterns and negatively affect memory and mood. The release of excess EMF waves from these wearables often leads to nausea and headaches. However, not everyone who uses a smartwatch will develop an unhealthy relationship with food and workouts. To minimise any potential side effects, it is recommended to take breaks from wearing your smartwatch throughout the day to give your wrist a rest, adjust the screen brightness, and manage notifications.

How do smartwatches work?

Smartwatches are portable and wearable computer devices that provide a local touchscreen interface for daily use, while an associated smartphone app manages and provides telemetry. Here is how smartwatches work based on its functions and usage:

Functionality:

Apps and Connectivity: Smartwatches can run apps, play digital media, and have touchscreens for various functions like a calculator, thermometer, and compass. They are designed to link with smartphones for Internet connectivity, enabling capabilities like message notifications, GPS navigation, and calendar synchronisation .

Health Tracking: Smartwatches with built-in GPS and heart rate sensors track daily activities such as steps, stairs climbed, calories burned, sleep patterns, and exercise routes. They can also support various health-related applications, like heart rate monitoring .

Pairing with Smartphones: Smartwatches are usually paired via Bluetooth with smartphones. They can function as a remote for the phone, displaying data like calls, messages, emails, and calendar invitations .

Sensors: Smartwatches use sensors like pedometers to track steps, GPS for location tracking, gesture sensors for movement detection, sleep monitors to monitor sleep patterns, bioimpedance sensors for activity tracking, and optical heart rate sensors for heart rate monitoring .

Usage:

Apps: Users can install third-party apps on smartwatches from corresponding app stores. Popular apps include fitness trackers like Strava, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and utility apps like Samsung Browser .

Notifications: Smartwatches receive notifications from smartphones when paired via Bluetooth. Users can read emails, messages, view calendar appointments, and answer calls directly from the watch .

Health Tracking: Smartwatches help users track fitness activities like running routes using GPS. They monitor steps taken, calories burned through physical activity using accelerometers and heart rate monitors

