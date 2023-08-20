Home

AI-Generated Stickers on WhatsApp! Follow These Steps To Create Artificial Intelligence Stickers

The new WhatsApp feature, which enables users to create personalized stickers by describing the desired visual to AI, is likely to be launched for all WhatsApp users worldwide in the coming days.

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly added support for AI stickers on its app. This is the first feature on WhatsApp that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to the reports, the latest feature to create the AI stickers is currently rolling out only to select users in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.17.14 update. Below, we have mentioned the process via which the WhatsApp users (selected) can create the AI-generated stickers.

WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, has stated that the feature is currently made available to a limited number of testers. Just like all other stickers, the AI-generated stickers’ feature is placed in the stickers tab. To generate a sticker, users need to tap on the new Create button.

How to create AI-generated stickers on WhatsApp

For the convenience of WhatsApp users, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can create the AI-generated stickers:

Launch the WhatsApp app and click open any chat.

Select the smiley icon located at the bottom to open the stickers window.

Click on “generate your own AI sticker” tab, once you get the access to create AI stickers

Select ‘Create’ and describe the details of the sticker that you wish to create.

The feature will provide you with different options based on your description.

Hence, the creation of the AI sticker is based on the description provided by the user.

It is important to note that the company has not confirmed a date on which the AI sticker feature will be made available to all users. Meta has also not announced the name of the generative AI that it is using to create these stickers.

Since, generative AI also comes with certain security and copyright risks, it is yet to be seen if Meta takes any further actions to secure these AI stickers.

