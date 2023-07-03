Home

Dark Side of Chatting With AI: Your ChatGPT Conversations Could Be For Sale on Dark Web

As people increasingly rely on AI tools like ChatGPT, a new issue has emerged: the theft and trade of ChatGPT accounts on the dark web.

The dark side of chatting with AI. | Photo: Pixabay (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now dominating all industries, and people are using it to ease their workload. It is also opening up new frontiers, which has raised concerns for regulators, as powerful AI tools like ChatGPT blur the line between humans and machines.

Crafty cyber thieves have discovered a new market for making quick money, and it’s not gold or diamonds that we’re talking about. They are now stealing ChatGPT accounts and auctioning them on the dark web, fueling the rise of cybercrime and identity theft.

Here’s How You Can Protect Your Digital Identity

Disable chat history in ChatGPT: Users can turn off their chat history by login into the ChatGPT website.

Users can turn off their chat history by login into the ChatGPT website. Clear ChatGPT conversations: Users can also clear their conversations with the AI so that no hacker can steal their data.

Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself Against Identity Fraud

Monitor your accounts: Regularly reviewing bank and credit card statements is a good practice to detect any unauthorized activity.

Regularly reviewing bank and credit card statements is a good practice to detect any unauthorized activity. Invest in identity theft protection: Identity Theft protection companies can keep an eye on your personal information and alert you if its being sold on the dark web.

Identity Theft protection companies can keep an eye on your personal information and alert you if its being sold on the dark web. Be cautious of phishing attempts: Be very careful about emails, phone calls or messages from unknown sources asking for personal information. Never click on suspicious links unless you can verify the legitimacy of the request.

Be very careful about emails, phone calls or messages from unknown sources asking for personal information. Never click on suspicious links unless you can verify the legitimacy of the request. Enable two-factor authentication: Always enable two-factor authentication whenever possible in order to add another layer of protection.

Always enable two-factor authentication whenever possible in order to add another layer of protection. Check Social Security benefits: It is advisable to regularly check your social security benefits to check that they have not tempered or altered.

It is advisable to regularly check your social security benefits to check that they have not tempered or altered. Strengthen your passwords: The most basic and crucial thing that we all know. It is advisable to use a strong password that has alphabets, numbers, and symbols. It is also advisable to frequently change your password in order to protect yourself form any cyberfraud.

