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BSNL launches 365-day recharge plan with unlimited calling and daily data, offers big relief from expensive monthly recharges

BSNL launches 365-day recharge plan with unlimited calling and daily data, offers big relief from expensive monthly recharges

BSNL rolls out a 365 day prepaid plan offering unlimited calling, daily data and SMS benefits making it a strong choice for users seeking long term affordability and convenience in India.

BSNL 365 day plan

BSNL, India’s largest government-owned telecom company, is once again making headlines with its cheap long validity prepaid plans. While private telecom companies have been busy hiking tariffs in India, BSNL continues to focus on releasing cheap prepaid plans with validity of one year.

One of the most popular plans is ₹2399 yearly plan, which gives you an entire year of validity along with unlimited calling. You can also enjoy benefit from 2GB-2.5GB daily high-speed data along with 100 SMS per day.

Benefits of Unlimited Calling Plans from BSNL

Let’s take a closer look at what all benefits you can enjoy if you go for one of BSNL’s yearly prepaid plans:

India-wide Unlimited voice calls

2GB-2.5GB High-Speed Data Daily

100 SMS Daily

Free National Roaming Till Date of Validity (Including National Capitals Delhi and Mumbai)

This essentially means you never have to recharge your BSNL number monthly or quarterly.

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Also read: Why is BSNL’s 5G rollout delayed? What is BSNL planning with 4G service? Jio and Airtel should know…

BSNL’s New Bharat Connect Plan Offers Even More Benefits

BSNL also offers another plan called Bharat Connect that was launched recently in 2026. Priced at ₹2626, this plan offers a lot more high-speed data every day.

Here are the benefits of this plan:

Validity: 365 Days

2.6GB High-Speed Data Daily

Unlimited Calls and SMS

BSNL also allows you to use the Internet at slower speeds after you exhaust your daily high-speed data. Let’s see why BSNL plans are suddenly getting popular.

BSNL’s marketing strategy for long validity plans is simple keep prices lower than private telecom operators. Jio, Airtel and Vi have been focussing more on releasing expensive premier bundles. Meanwhile, BSNL wants to capture market share from budget-conscious users in rural and semi-urban areas.

BSNL yearly plans are great for:

Users who wish to keep their SIM card active

Users who hate monthly or quarterly recharges

Users who need unlimited calling and decent amount of data

Does BSNL have any cheaper long validity prepaid plans?

Yes, they do. You can get prepaid plans with 1 year validity for ₹1499 and ₹1999 as well. However, such plans come with limited data benefits as compared to the yearly plans mentioned above. If you are a heavy Internet user, it actually makes more sense to buy the expensive prepaid plans as the daily high-speed data limit is much higher.

Conclusion: Ideal Plans for Long-Term usage

BSNL has some of the best prepaid offers for long-term usage. With ₹2,399, you get unlimited calling, 2.5 GB high-speed data daily and validity of 1 year. These truly are the cheapest prepaid plans in India if you’re looking to pay less and recharge only once a year.

Monthly recharges are so last year. Grab BSNL’s annual prepaid plans in 2026.

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