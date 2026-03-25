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Google Gemini may soon let users import ChatGPT memory, making AI switching faster and more seamless than ever

Google Gemini may soon let users import ChatGPT memory, making AI switching faster and more seamless than ever

Google Gemini may soon allow users to import memory from ChatGPT, making it easier to switch AI platforms while keeping preferences, chat history, and personalized context intact.

google gemini

Google Gemini might just win the war against ChatGPT as the search engine giant prepares to roll out a new “import memory” feature. Google Gemini Users Will Easily Migrate Conversations From ChatGPT. Soon, users will be able to import their data and memories from chatbots such as ChatGPT into Gemini with just one click. You’ll no longer have to go through tedious processes.

Here’s how Gemini can beat ChatGPT

Google’s Gemini chatbot will allow users to import AI chat history. Google Gemini AI bot will reportedly enable users to upload existing memories from other AI bots into Gemini. Users can migrate memories such as personal information, tone of conversation, current tasks and much more with ease.

How will Gemini beat ChatGPT?

The feature works by copying a prompt created on Gemini then pasting it into another AI chatbot like ChatGPT. ChatGPT will then show the memory stored inside that prompt.

Gemini will then access all the information stored in the memory to learn more about the user.

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Google explained the process of how Gemini works on X:

Google Gemini uses your uploads to continue learning about you. In the past, users found it difficult to switch from one AI assistant to another. Gemini could change all that. AI bots learn a lot about users. From the tone of conversation to specific instructions on how users want tasks to be completed.

It usually takes months before an AI assistant gets adapted to how a user wants things done. Move to a new AI tool and you have to start all over again. But not with Gemini. Industry analysts now believe users can hop from one AI tool to another should the need arise. A welcome change that might just give Google an edge over its rivals.

Google Gemini vs. OpenAI

Google has been on top of its game since Gemini was announced. Its ability to understand text, images, audio and video surpassed that of ChatGPT.

Gemini just stole a direct feature from ChatGPT. By allowing users to copy and paste memories from one chatbot to another, Google is definitely turning up the heat in the AI wars.

Google services powered by Gemini

It should be noted that the “Import AI chats” feature is currently in testing. The feature might have been spotted by some users who recently updated Gemini but it’s not publicly available yet.

Will Gemini beat ChatGPT?

Only time will tell. For now, Google has rolled the ball into OpenAI’s court. It’s up to OpenAI to one-up Google on this new feature if they want to retain users.

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