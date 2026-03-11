Home

Technology

Instagram Down: Thousands report messaging issues as Meta-owned platform faces global outage

Instagram Down: Thousands report messaging issues as Meta-owned platform faces global outage

Instagram faced a sudden outage on Wednesday as thousands of users reported issues accessing the app, refreshing feeds, and sending messages, sparking widespread complaints across social media platforms.

Instagram Down

Meta-owned Instagram went down Wednesday morning, as thousands of users experienced issues with logging into the app. Users took to other social media platforms in the morning to figure out if Instagram was down.

Downdetector showed users started reporting problems around early morning hours with the majority of complaints coming in at 8: 59 AM IST when users could not access Instagram.

Users reported not being able to access Instagram both through the app or website, though the majority of complaints were related to issues with the mobile app.

Complaints About Instagram Coming In to Downdetector

Reports from Downdetector showed that users were experiencing problems with key functions of the app. Nearly 81% of users who tried to visit Instagram said they couldn’t access the app. Close to 12% of users stated they couldn’t access the website.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Instagram users have filed hundreds of outage reports, which indicates the problem is affecting many users in different regions. Not all countries have been affected by the outage the same amount, however.

While users in India have filed only several hundred complaints, there are thousands of complaints from users in the United States.

Users tend to file complaints to Downdetector when the number of complaints elevates well above the normal trendline. This helps Downdetector pinpoint when an outage occurs.

Also read: Instagram-like feature now in WhatsApp: Messenger to introduce this service for…

Instagram Users Head to X to Check If Instagram Was Down

When Instagram began to slow down or go down for users, some users went to X (formerly Twitter) to see if Instagram was down.

Many users posted that Instagram Direct, the ability to refresh their feed and login issues were not working. Other users that went to Instagram were met with error messages or blank screens.

This is usually what occurs whenever there is a large-platform outage. Users will visit another social media platform to see if everyone is experiencing the same issue.

Meta has yet to share official statement on what happened

At the time of this article, Meta Platforms has not shared any official reason for why Instagram went down.

Intermittent outages tend to happen every now and then on social media platforms. These can occur when there are server issues, backend maintenance or glitches. Most companies are usually able to restore services quickly by finding the issue and deploying a solution.

Instagram Services Will Likely Be Restored

At this time, we do not know what caused the outage. Most outages like this are resolved in a matter of hours. You can wait it out or keep an eye out for an official statement from Instagram or Meta.

Every few minutes, thousands of users are complaining that Instagram is down. Since Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, any slowness or outages can cause a mass amount of users to submit complaints.

We will continue to update this article if we learn more about what caused Instagram to go down. For now, users will just have to wait for Instagram to come back up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.