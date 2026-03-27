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Instagram launches Dhurandhar font feature for reels editing, making cinematic content creation easier than ever

Instagram launches Dhurandhar font feature for reels editing, making cinematic content creation easier than ever

Instagram’s Edits app gets a bold Dhurandhar-inspired font, letting users give their Reels a dramatic movie-style look as the feature quickly gains popularity among content creators.

Instagram Dhurandhar font feature

Instagram Fonts added Dhurandhar-inspired font in their edit’s app which allows users to make bold captions in reels just like the movie poster fonts of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is currently ruling box office and social media platforms with its numbers.

Facebook-owned Instagram now lets you get that blockbuster look within the app by adding a new Dhurandhar font inspired text tool to its edit’s app.

Instagram Edits App: How to use Dhurandhar font in reels

Instagram now brings trending fonts within the application for creating reels or short videos. Below are the steps on how to use Dhurandhar fonts in reels –

Tap on create or upload video within the edits app.

Tap on the pen tool within the editing tool.

Choose the font and write what you want.

Instead of creators installing a font changer app and using some already-created templates as overlays on Instagram or reels, now users can make edits like film posters directly within the Instagram app.

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Instagram Edits App Updates: Dhurandhar font updates

Instagram added Dhurandhar: The Revenge font in its edits app that allows users to create texts over Reels using fonts from the movie poster. You can tap on the font while editing Reels to change size, colour and position of your text.

Instagram adds Dhurandhar font to edits app

The Dhurandhar font update is rolling out to Android and iOS users in India. But note that this update is said to be a temporary addition, probably Instagram added it to cash in on the recent success of the movie.

Instagram Update: Dhurandhar font seems similar to typical fonts used in action movies and films for dramatic text presentations.

Users who have got this update are using this tool to stand out among the reels.

Instagram Update: Download Instagram reels offline update leaks

Instagram will reportedly allow users to download reels offline soon. While Instagram has not confirmed this update yet but we saw the edit while digging into the app.

Instagram Fonts Update

Instagram jumping on the trend bandwagon and releasing fonts that are trending right now in films. This is not the first time when Instagram added fonts based on popular culture. These font updates help Instagram engage with the audience in the ever-growing short video market.

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