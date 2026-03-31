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Big Update for Instagram Users! Meta starts testing paid premium plan with privacy controls, follower insights and more - Heres everything you need to know

Big Update for Instagram Users! Meta starts testing paid premium plan with privacy controls, follower insights and more – Here’s everything you need to know

Meta is experimenting with a new Instagram subscription that unlocks exclusive tools, giving users more control, privacy, and flexibility while hinting at a major shift in social media monetisation.

Instagram Premium Subscription

Meta is reportedly piloting Instagram’s first-ever paid subscription service in select countries worldwide. Dubbed Instagram Premium, the upcoming subscription service would reportedly allow users to gain access to exclusive features that put users “in control”.

Instagram Subscription Service: Everything You Need To Know

Snapchat, X, and YouTube are among popular social media platforms offering subscription services to users. According to Bloomberg, Meta has started piloting Instagram subscriptions in at least three countries.

Reports claim that Instagram subscriptions will cater to everyday users, instead of creators and businesses exclusively. This Instagram subscription service is distinct from Meta Verified, which currently offers ID verification services and protected accounts in exchange for a monthly fee.

Instagram Premium: Features Users Can Look Forward To

Instagram Premium was first announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg months ago. At the time, Zuckerberg had said Instagram would pilot subscription services across Meta apps Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Zuckerberg noted that the company was focused on monetization strategies beyond advertisements.

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Subscription users on Instagram could gain access to features such as:

Ability to view Stories anonymously

Ability to keep Stories longer than 24 hours

Ability to create custom audiences other than Close Friends list

Ability to see who isn’t following you back

These are just some of the exclusive features early testers have reportedly gained access to.

Instagram Subscription Cost: How Much Will It Cost?

Instagram subscriptions have reportedly been priced between $1 to $2 in early test markets, with Bloomberg reporting that Zuckerberg had “envisioned” prices at a monthly $3-5 subscription fee.

Bloomberg also notes that prices are yet to be finalised for countries where Instagram subscriptions are currently being piloted. If these prices are anything to go by, Instagram subscriptions will likely cost anywhere around ₹80-₹170 per month in India.

Will Instagram Go Paid?

Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram will most likely remain free-to-use. However, as more social media platforms adopt subscription services, it’s only a matter of time before we see paid subscriptions implemented across Meta platforms.

With Instagram testing subscription services for everyday users, the lines are now blurred for what could be considered a ‘premium’ Instagram experience.

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