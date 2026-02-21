Home

Who is Asha Sharma? Indian-origin executive named CEO of Microsoft gaming after Phil Spencer’s retirement

Indian-origin executive Asha Sharma is appointed CEO of Microsoft Gaming, succeeding Phil Spencer marking a major leadership transition as the company reshapes its Xbox strategy and future growth plans.

Who is Asha Sharma Indian-origin executive named CEO of Microsoft gaming. (AI Generated Image)

Microsoft Gaming Executive Vice President Asha Sharma has been appointed as CEO. She takes over from outgoing Xbox head Phil Spencer, who announced his retirement after 38 years at Microsoft. Phil Spencer noted that Asha Sharma would assume her new duties immediately, while he would advise the business through the summer while preparing to retire.

Before joining Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma was Corporate Vice President of Product Management for Microsoft Core AI Product. She directed product leadership across many Microsoft teams that support artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

She previously worked as Instacart’s Chief Operating Officer before leaving in 2023. During her time at Instacart, she was in charge of product, design, and operations. Before Instacart, Sharma worked as a senior product manager at Meta, leading teams across Messenger and Instagram, as well as other products.

She joined Microsoft in 2011 and worked in marketing before departing for other opportunities. Now she is back at Microsoft to take the company into its next chapter.

What’s Next for Xbox?

Microsoft Gaming plans to return to its roots with Asha Sharma at the helm, she wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Xbox will continue to support game makers, but we’ll place a bigger emphasis on the console that started it all. We’ll double down on empowering your creativity and investing in the franchises you know and love.”

In her statement, Asha Sharma said gaming was art and that Xbox wouldn’t pursue quick-fix AI trends that undermine the player experience and creativity.

Microsoft shares have fallen about 40% this year amid escalating cost pressures and increased competition in gaming. Consumers have also remained cautious about spending on games as inflation persists. Microsoft stated that Xbox President Sarah Bond would be leaving the company effective June 15. Matt Booty, the leader of Xbox Game Studios will report directly to Sharma as Chief Content Officer.

Asha Sharma is one of the few Indians to lead a significant business unit at Microsoft. Satya Nadella, who is the current CEO of Microsoft, is of Indian descent. Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh is also Indian-American. Indian immigrants have risen to the head of companies like Uber and Cisco Systems.

