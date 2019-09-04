New Delhi: Google’s video site YouTube on Wednesday reinstated that responsibility is their number one priority and nothing is more significant than protecting kids and their privacy.

This statement has come in the wake of the $170 million fine imposed on the company by the US Federal Trade Commission as part of settling a probe into the way YouTube treats data privacy of children.

Responding to the privacy concerns of children using the video site, Youtube said in a blog post, “We are changing how we treat data for children’s content on YouTube. Starting in about four months, we will treat data from anyone watching children’s content on YouTube as coming from a child, regardless of the age of the user. This means that we will limit data collection and use on videos made for kids only to what is needed to support the operation of the service.”

The blogpost further read, “We will also stop serving personalized ads on this content entirely, and some features will no longer be available on this type of content, like comments and notifications. In order to identify content made for kids, creators will be required to tell us when their content falls in this category, and we’ll also use machine learning to find videos that clearly target young audiences, for example those that have an emphasis on kids characters, themes, toys, or games.”

In a series of tweets, Youtube assured that it will treat data from anyone watching children’s content on its site as coming from a child, irrespective of the user’s age. This means that the video site will collect only the data relevant to support the operation of the service. It further said, “We know a lot of parents and kids watch YouTube together, but for kids watching alone, we recommend using the YouTube Kids app. It’s been available since 2015, and we’re continuing to invest in it with more parental controls and a higher bar for qualifying channels.”