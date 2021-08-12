New Delhi: An asteroid named Bennu could hit the earth, Space agency Nasa said earlier. According to NASA, the asteroid is as large as the Empire State Building in New York. According to a report published in the New York Times, the event is unlikely to happen till the 2100s. The probability of the asteroid Bennu hitting earth between now and 2300 is one in 1,750. The study titled Ephemeris and hazard assessment for near-Earth asteroid (101955) Bennu based on OSIRIS-REx data tracked the asteroid’s trajectory.Also Read - ISRO Launches GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission But Faces Setback Due to Performance Anomaly in Cryogenic Stage | WATCH

Scientist Davide Farnocchiaa, who authored the study along with 17 other scientists, told the New York Times that the probability of the impact is still low. "I'm not any more concerned about Bennu than I was before. The impact probability remains really small," Farnocchiaa was quoted as saying by the news agency.

According to the study, the asteroid will come within 125,000 miles of the Earth by the year 2135, which is about half the distance from the Earth to the moon. The exact distance, according to the scientist, is important here because the gravity of the Earth will 'slingshot Bennu' as it passes. A video by NASA's Goddard shows how close Bennu would come in the September of 2135.

The most worrisome day would be Sept. 24, 2182, but there would be only a 0.037 percent chance of its being a bad day. Bennu is about a third of a mile, or half a kilometer, wide. That is not nearly large enough to cause a planetwide extinction, but it could inflict a sizable swath of devastation.

“You can usually, by rule of thumb, say the crater size is going to be 10 to 20 times the size of the object,” said Lindley Johnson, the planetary defense officer at NASA to the New York Times. “So a half-kilometer-sized object is going to create a crater that’s at least five kilometers in diameter, and it can be as much as 10 kilometers in diameter. But the area of devastation is going to be much, much broader than that, as much as 100 times the size of the crater. So an object Bennu’s size impacting on the Eastern Seaboard states would pretty much devastate things up and down the coast.”