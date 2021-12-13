New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Monday launched its new 11.6-inch Chromebook CX1101 powered by Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB fast RAM, fast 64GB Solid-state eMMC storage, and Google Chrome OS. The ASUS Chromebook CX1101 is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail the Chromebook at a special discount of Rs 18,990 between December 15 to 21, 2021.Also Read - Google Adds Six Stadia Pro Games For Dec 2021: Report

Users can also avail 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions among no-cost EMI (for 6 months). Also Read - Apple Music Now Available on Google Nest in 5 Additional Countries

Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS in a statement said, “With the rapidly evolving education and enterprise market in the country, it is imperative that we support consumers with the right tools and technology for remote working and hybrid learning environments. Looking at the outstanding response received for ASUS Chromebook, the new variant CX1101 is designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, with solid features and durability for all your travel requirements.” Also Read - OnePlus to Launch Buds Z2 in Europe on Dec 16 | Know its Features

ASUS Chromebook CX1101 Features