Asus on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest lineup of laptops powered with latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Starting at Rs 42,990, the new range has VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513) and ZenBook 14 (UX425). The new laptops also feature the new Intel Iris Xe graphics. Also Read - ASUS ROG Announces New Gaming Monitor at CES

“With the latest entries into the VivoBook Ultra and ZenBook series, our intent is to deliver super-powered performance, exhilarating visuals, and a host of upgrades to existing features to our users,” said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer And Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

For the convenience of the customers, we have listed the specifications below:

The latest devices are equipped with ultra-slim design, custom intelligent cooling solutions, faster RAM, expandable storage and NanoEdge display.

The new ZenBook 14’s enhanced performance can take care of multitasking, productivity and entertainment all at once.

Equipped with an ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, and the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax), the new laptop aims to deliver excellent all-round performance.

There are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports on the ZenBook 14 to offer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

With Thunderbolt 4, the laptop can easily output to two 4K displays or an 8K display, connect to storage devices, or expand connections, and more.

ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 are follow-ups after the VivoBook S S14 /Vivobook S S15 series.

The new generation is equipped with significant enhancements to design and comprise a multi-color range of options including bespoke black, dreamy white, and cobalt blue for Vivobook Ultra 14/15. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out: Everything you need to know

The laptops under VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and Vivobook Ultra K15 options are designed to be super lightweight as well as highly durable. Likewise, the Vivobook Ultra K15 chassis (A, C, D part) combines aluminium alloy and plastic to achieve the same levels of durability and lightness.

Models in the series are available in Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold color options. According to the company, the 14-inch and 15.6-inch Full-HD NanoEdge display on the new VivoBook laptops is designed to deliver unrivalled visual experience to users.

(With IANS inputs)