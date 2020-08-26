Asus Rog Phone 3 Sale: Asus’s latest gaming smartphone ROG Phone 3 can be purchased in the sale today. The sale of this phone, which comes with an initial price of Rs 49,999, will start at 12 pm on Flipkart. The base variant of the phone (8 GB + 128 GB) is already available in the sale. Today the company is going to offer the top-end variant of this phone i.e. 12 GB + 256 GB with the price of Rs 57,999. Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone sale will start at 12 pm today on the e-commerce site Flipkart. During this sale, the customer will have the opportunity to buy Asus ROG Phone 3 at a cheaper price. The phone will be available for sale in black color option with 8GB RAM 128GB and 12 GB RAM 256GB storage variants. It is the company’s gaming smartphone and has been introduced on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Asus Rog Phone 3 Offer

The 12GB + 256GB variant of Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone will come for Rs 57,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999. However, both variants of Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at a discount of 6000 rupees. The Rupay debit card is being offered a 30 percent discount on the phone’s purchase. Axis Bank Buzz Card is getting a 5% discount. Apart from this, customers will be able to buy the phone on Flipkart EMI and debit card at an EMI of Rs 5,556 per month. At the same time, 5 percent unlimited cash back is being given on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The company is going to offer 5 percent cash back on EMI transactions to users shopping with SBI credit card. The scheme is available for standard as well as no-cost EMI.

Asus Rog Phone 3 Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 is based on Android 10 OS and works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It has a 6.59-inch full HD + AMOLED display along with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It has 256GB of internal storage, but it does not have microSD card support and users will have to depend on internal storage. The phone has Adreno 650 GPU for great graphics. The triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 64-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX 686 sensor. Apart from this, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor will be available in the back of the phone. The phone has a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. To give power to the phone, it has a 6000mAh battery, which comes with a 30-Watt Asus Hyperfast Charging Support.

Talking about other features of Asus ROG Phone 3, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has dual front-facing speakers and quad microphones. Also, noise reduction technology has been used in microphones. For connectivity, features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type C are available.