Home

Technology

Asus ROG Phone 8 to Launch in India on Jan 8: Check Availability, Expected Price, Features Here

Asus ROG Phone 8 to Launch in India on Jan 8: Check Availability, Expected Price, Features Here

The Rog Phone 8 could be a game-changer in the top performing high-end smartphone segment. Based on the price and offers which is to be revealed on 8 January at the launch, buyers can look out to get the latest addition of the latest ROG series phone in India.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 series is set to launch in India on January 8.

New Delhi: ASUS is set to launch the new ROG Phone 8 series, featuring the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro, on January 8 in India. The brand has officially announced that the event is set to live stream the launch event at 12 PM IST. With leaks and rumours circulating online, here is all we know about the highly anticipated upcoming gaming devices.

Trending Now

ASUS ROG Phone 8: Expected Price, Availability

The latest leaks and market estimations suggest that the ROG Phone 8 series will be placed in the premium smartphone segment. The base model might start at around Rs 70,000, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro could potentially reach Rs 85,000. The pre-booking details, offers on the phone models, date of live sale and wider availability across online official ASUS and ecommerce websites along with offline retail store availability is most likely to be announced during the launch event.

You may like to read

Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro: Expected Features

While official specifications are yet to be confirmed on the upcoming phone, here are the expected features of the Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro:

Feature Expected Spec Display 6.78-inch FHD+ SAMSUNG Flexible AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10, LTPO Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX890 main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP with 3X zoom Front Camera 32MP RAM & Storage Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage OS Android 14 with ROG UI Battery 5,500mAh with 65W fast charging IP Rating IP68 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6/6E, NFC, USB Type-C

ROG Phone 8 Series VS Other Rivals

The launch of ROG Phone 8 series is near, and mobile gamers are naturally curious to compare the latest ROG phone to existing competitors in the market. Here’s a quick look on how the ROG Phone 8 fare against its rivals:

Red Magic 8 Pro: This direct rival boasts a similarly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and a 6000mAh battery with 135W fast charging. However, its camera setup is slightly less impressive, and the ROG Phone 8 Pro might edge it out in terms of design and software customization.

Black Shark 5 Pro: Another competitor, the Black Shark 5 Pro, features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a large 4800mAh battery with 120W fast charging. While it lacks the sheer power and high refresh rate of the ROG Phone 8 Pro, its lower price point might appeal to budget-conscious gamers.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Pro: Of course, the ROG Phone 8 series is also an upgrade from its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7 Pro. The latest Phone 8 series boasts a more powerful processor, a higher refresh rate display, a larger battery, and potentially improved camera capabilities. For users who are already familiar with the ROG Phone experience, the upgrade might be a worthy option.

The Rog Phone 8 could be a game – changer in the top performing high – end smartphone segment. Based on the price and offers which is to be revealed on 8 January, at the launch, buyers can look out to get the latest addition of the latest ROG series phone in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.