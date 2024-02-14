Home

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched With RTX 4050 Graphics Card; Check Features, Specifications, Price Details Here

As the e-sports industry evolves, games have become more and more demanding. To keep up with the need of the hour, tech manufacturers such as the Asus ROG series have launched powerful new laptops featuring the latest RTX 4000 series. Know more here.

New Delhi: Exciting news for gaming enthusiasts as the Taiwan-based prominent computer hardware manufacturer, Asus, has released the new ROG Zephyrus G16 as the latest addition to its super-powerful gaming laptop series. The new G16 sports the latest NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card along with Intel AI Boost and an OLED display, making the device one of a kind. Here are all the details on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: Features, Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has officially launched in India, along with the ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18, with powerful specifications and features.

ROG Zephyrus G16 Specifications:

Processors: The laptop comes in two variants to choose from: the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 processors, offering up to 14 cores and 20 threads for effortless multitasking and smooth gameplay. Graphics: The laptop features the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 to RTX 4070 laptop GPUs, featuring AI-accelerated performance and ray tracing capabilities. Memory: Users can choose from up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM, which ensures seamless responsiveness and allows them to run demanding applications simultaneously. Storage: The laptop boasts lightning-fast loading times and ample space for one’s games and files with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Display: Users get to choose between a QHD+ 240Hz IPS-level panel or a stunning 2.5K OLED 240Hz display, both delivering exceptional visuals with vibrant colours, sharp details, and buttery-smooth motion. Adaptive-Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid and enjoyable gaming experience. Dolby Vision HDR: Enjoy lifelike visuals with enhanced contrast and brightness thanks to Dolby Vision HDR support. Ultra-Thin and Lightweight: The Zephyrus G16 features a sleek and lightweight design, weighing in at just 1.85kg, making it perfect for on-the-go gaming and productivity. ROG Intelligent Cooling: This innovative system combines a vapour chamber, liquid metal, improved heatpipes, and Arc Flow Fans 2.0 to keep the system cool and quiet even under heavy loads. Slash Lighting: This unique feature adds a touch of customisation and flair to the laptop with customisable lighting effects on the sides and keyboard deck.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: Price, Availability

In addition, by registering the device on the MyASUS App, the first 50 customers who purchase the ROG Zephyrus G16 from ASUS e-shop or ASUS Stores between February 14 and February 20 will have the chance to receive a complimentary TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset, valued at just Rs 1. Within three days of making a purchase, buyers can visit asuspromo.in to redeem this offer. The starting price of the ROG Zephyrus G16 will be Rs 189,990 for both online and offline outlets, respectively.

