Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Launched With Powerful Processor, Good Battery Backup: Know Complete Details Here

The Zenfone Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a 5,500 mAh battery.

Will the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra be available in India? Read to find out.

New Delhi: Asus has launched the Zenfone 11 Ultra, a flagship smartphone powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The latest addition of Asus features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Moreover it boasts AI capabilities like real-time AI transcript, live language translation, and noise cancellation. The device includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP super wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto sensor.

Here are all the details, including the specs, features, price, and availability of the latest release from Asus, the Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: All Key Features, Specifications

Display: The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate .

. Processor: The Zenfone 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset processor .

. RAM and Storage: The device is available in 12GB or 16GB of RAM with storage options of 256GB or 512GB .

. Camera: The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP super wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto sensor .

. Battery: The Zenfone 11 ultra comes with a large 5,500mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging up to 65W .

. AI Capabilities: It also offers features like real-time AI transcript, live language translation, noise cancellation, and enhanced AI search functions for photos and system settings.

Connectivity: In terms of connectivity, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth technologies among others features.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Price and Availability in India

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is priced at EUR 999 (approx. Rs 90083) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and EUR 1099 (approx Rs 99100.38) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. However, it is not yet confirmed if the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will launch in India.

Here are other recently launched Asus smartphones in India.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro:

Display: The Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro features a high-quality AMOLED display with a high refresh rate suitable for gaming.

Processor: Equipped with a powerful processor optimized for gaming performance.

Battery: Offers a large battery capacity to support extended gaming sessions.

Camera: Comes with a capable camera setup suitable for everyday photography needs.

Price: The price of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro is around Rs 74,999 on its official website.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro:

Display: The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass protection.

Processor: Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with 16GB of RAM.

Battery: Features a 5500mAh battery capacity with proprietary fast charging support.

Camera: Offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP macro camera. It also has a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Other Features: The phone runs on Android 14, supports dual SIM cards, and includes features like face unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Price: The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is priced at INR 94,999 in India.

