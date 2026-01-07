At first glance it looks like an iPhone 17 pro, but this phone hides a battery bigger than anything Apple offers

Home

Honor Power 2 debuts with a massive 10,080mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, fast charging support, and premium features at competitive pricing.

Honor has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Power 2, in China, setting a new benchmark for battery endurance in mainstream Android devices. The handset’s most striking feature is its massive 10,080 mAh battery, promising days of usage on a single charge – a rare sight in today’s smartphone landscape.

Price & Availability

The Honor Power 2 starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly ₹35,000) for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant, while the 12 GB + 512 GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (around ₹39,000). Sales in China kick off on January 9, with the device offered in Phantom Black, Snowfield White, and Rising Sun Orange color options.

Massive Battery With Fast & Reverse Charging

At the heart of the Honor Power 2 is its 10,080 mAh power cell – one of the largest packs ever seen in a mainstream smartphone. Honor pairs this huge capacity with 80W wired fast charging, ensuring the gargantuan battery refuels quickly. On top of that, the phone supports 27W reverse wired charging, so it can act as a power source for other gadgets in a pinch.

The battery also integrates bypass charging technology, letting users play games or stream content without compromising battery health – and Honor claims it will retain strong battery performance for years to come.

Powerful Mid-Range Performance

Under the hood, the Honor Power 2 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, built on a 4 nm process. This octa-core SoC blends efficiency and performance with peak speeds up to 3.4 GHz, and graphics are managed by the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU – a solid choice for everyday tasks and moderate gaming.

This configuration is paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, offering smooth multitasking and fast data access – features rarely found at this price segment. The device boots MagicOS 10, based on Android 16, and comes with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Display & Camera Setup

The Power 2 sports a 6.79-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and support for over a billion colors, making visuals vibrant and smooth – from scrolling to gaming.

Photography duties are handled by a dual-camera setup on the rear: a 50 MP main sensor and a 5 MP ultrawide lens, while a 16 MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

Durability & Connectivity

Honor hasn’t skimped on durability either – the Power 2 carries an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v6, NFC, and USB-C, ensuring compatibility with modern networks and accessories.

