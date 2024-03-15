Home

Attention Airtel Users! Get Free Unlimited 5G Data: Here’s How To Avail The Special Offer

Exciting news for Airtel users as a new introductory offer on account of Holi offers unlimited 5G data for prepaid and postpaid users.

Airtel is owned by Bharati Airtel and led by Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

New Delhi: Airtel, with over 200 million subscribers, is one of the most popular telecommunication services, known for its network quality, innovative services, and attractive offers. And now, on the festive occasion of Holi, there is more good news for Airtel users, as the company has introduced Free Unlimited 5G Data in its new Holi offer.

All Airtel customers with postpaid plans and prepaid plans priced at Rs 239 and above can avail this offer.

Here are more details on the new Airtel Unlimited 5G Data and how to avail it.

Airtel Holi Offer: Free Unlimited 5G Data

The Airtel Holi Offer provides customers with the opportunity to enjoy free unlimited 5G data as part of an introductory offer. Using the Airtel Thanks App, customers with 5G-ready devices and those who have joined the Airtel 5G Plus network can take advantage of this offer. Both Postpaid and Prepaid users can take advantage of this offer, however Airtel prepaid customers must recharge with unlimited packs starting at Rs 239 and more in order to be eligible. Users should note that specific prepaid packs, such as those priced at Rs 455 and Rs 1799, are ineligible for the benefits of unlimited 5G data. With this deal, users can enjoy 5G Plus services that are incredibly fast, dependable, and secure without having to worry about data caps, improving their overall digital experience.

Steps To Avail Airtel Holi Offer

To avail the Airtel Holi Offer for free unlimited 5G data, users are required to follow these steps:

Check Eligibility: Ensure you have an active prepaid or postpaid plan with Airtel that costs Rs 239 or more per month . Download Airtel Thanks App: Download the My Airtel app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store . Log In: Open the app and log in using your phone number. Claim Offer: Click on the banner that says “unlimited 5G data” within the app to start accessing free unlimited 5G data for streaming, downloading, and uploading . Enjoy Unlimited Data: Once you have claimed the offer, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data on your smartphone within Airtel’s 5G network areas.

While the Airtel 5G Plus service is accessible in over 270 cities in India, Airtel customers are required to have a 5G compatible device and be in a 5G network area to claim the offer through the Airtel Thanks App.

Popular Airtel Plans

Here are some of the popular prepaid plans from Airtel such as:

Rs 29 for 1 Day 2GB Data Pack

Rs 181 for 1GB Per Day Data for 30 Days Pack

Rs 299 for Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data Pack

Rs 265 for Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data For 28 Days Pack

Rs 299 for Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data Pack

Rs 359 for Unlimited Entertainment Pack for 1 Month

Rs 479 for Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data Pack

Rs 549 for Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data For 56 Days Pack

Rs 719 for Unlimited 1.5GB Per Day for 84 Days

Rs 839 for Unlimited 2GB Per Day for 84 Days

Rs 2,999 for Unlimited 2GB Per Day for 365 Days

These plans offer a variety of data and talktime options catering to different needs and durations, providing customers with flexibility and choice in selecting the plan that best suits their requirements.

