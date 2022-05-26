New Delhi: Attention Android phone users! If your phone is getting filled up with images, apps and various games, eating up the storage space, don’t worry, we offer you some solutions so that you can try to make some storage space on your Android phone. Several Android users buy a smartphone with the base 64GB storage model, but that gets filled up very fast as they keep saving images and installing various space-consuming games.Also Read - Apple, Samsung Face Fresh Fines For Not Shipping Power Adapters With Smartphones: Report

Heres’ how to free up storage space on Android phones

The simple way to make some space on your phone is to uninstall a few unnecessary apps. Then, you can also delete some old audio files that you don’t use anymore. Deleting audio files could be a little time-taking as you will have to listen to them first before deleting them.

Secondly, you can delete some of the old photos or videos. For that purpose, the android users can simply use WhatsApp’s storage management tool to instantly delete big files. Just go to WhatsApp > Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

If you go to the storage management section of WhatsApp, you will be able to check and delete larger than 5MB files. The good thing about WhatsApp’s storage tool is that it displays the size of each image, which makes it easier to delete big files. Next, you directly open the Gallery app and delete photos.

How to use third-party service to back up photos or videos

Google Photos can be used to back up all your photos or videos on smartphones, after which you can delete them from your phone's Gallery app. Google Photos is available everywhere. So, you will be able to access all their photos and videos instantly. Moreover, the process of backing up photos is very simple and you don't have to worry about missing any photo. Follow the steps below: