ATTENTION Android Users: High Risk Warning Issued By Govt. Against Data Exploitation; Check Steps To Prevent Here

Android users must update their devices to safeguard against new threats and issues from the Indian government. Know all the details, how to protect here.

New Delhi: The Indian government has issued a high-risk warning that urges prompt action, and Android users should take careful note of it. The authority on cybersecurity risks in India, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has published a warning regarding serious vulnerabilities impacting Android versions 14, 13, 12, and 12L. These vulnerabilities are dangerous because they could be used by hackers to take control of the targeted device, execute malicious code, obtain elevated privileges, or access confidential data while causing a denial-of-service issue.

Numerous essential parts of the Android ecosystem are impacted by these vulnerabilities. The Framework, System, AMLogix, Arm, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Qualcomm closed-source component faults are all included in this. Because these flaws affect several different components, there is a greater chance that they will be exploited, putting more consumers in danger.

Warning To Users On Android 12+ If your smartphone or Android device runs on Android versions 12, 12L, 13, or 14, you may be at risk. Vulnerabilities are a common issue across various Android devices from manufacturers like Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others. Due to the high-risk alert, CERT-In recommends that all users promptly update to the latest available version for enhanced security.

How to Protect Your Device Fortunately, you can update your device right away to guard against these vulnerabilities. Security patches are being released by device makers to address the vulnerabilities; however, the exact release date of these updates is contingent upon the model and manufacturer of your Android device. However, how can you find out if your smartphone has been updated to fix these problems? In a security alert, Android suggested using the Settings app to find out a device’s security patch level. Notifications will be sent to you as soon as new information becomes available.

Samsung has also released an alternative patch note update for all users. The patch note reads, “Samsung Mobile is issuing a maintenance update for essential flagship models as part of the monthly Security Maintenance Update (SMR) routine.” This SMR bundle includes patches from Google and Samsung.

Additionally, it is recommended to follow these steps as follows:

Refrain from downloading apps or software from unknown websites. Make sure you download all the required apps from the Google Play Store.

Make unique, strong passwords, or PINs; if possible, enable two-factor authentication for increased security.

