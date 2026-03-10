Attention Android users: Smartphones, tablets, smartwatches are at hacking risk, Centre issues warning, update now or…

Home

The official vulnerability page highlighted a flaw in the Android operating system which could be easily exploited by hackers.

Android Phones, Tablets And Smartwatches Are At Hacking Risk: A critical warning has been issued by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) for all Android smartphone users related to a vulnerability that can put their devices at high risk. A major flaw has been detected in Android operating system which could be easily used to execute arbitrary code, cause denial of service and lead to the disclosure of sensitive information on the affected device, the official vulnerability page said. Let’s check which version of Android is at high risk.

Android Devices Are At Hacking Risk: Vulnerability Risk And Impact Assessment

If a hacker succeeds in exploiting the vulnerability of an Android device, they will run a remote code execution, after which the device will be compromised completely. The hacker can steal sensitive information from the device. After getting sensitive information such as bank details, the scammers can steal money from the individual’s account. The target audience for the scammers are android users who have an OS version that is vulnerable.

Let’s Check The Vulnerabilities?

Several vulnerabilities have been found by the experts in the Android OS due to major faults in the Android bug ID, Qualcomm reference number, UNISOC reference number, MediaTek reference number and NVIDIA reference number.

S. No. Android Vulnerability – Affected OpenSSL Versions 1 OpenSSL version 3.6 2 OpenSSL version 3.5 3 OpenSSL version 3.4 4 OpenSSL version 3.3 5 OpenSSL version 3.0 6 OpenSSL version 1.1 7 OpenSSL version 1.0

Here’s How Android Users Can Stay Safe

Android users can stay safe by installing the latest Android patch in their devices. They can keep a check on the patch notes which Google releases in the meantime. Additionally, Android users can put their devices such as smartwatches, phones, and tablets, on auto updates. This practice will solve half of their problems.

