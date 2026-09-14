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Attention Apple users! iOS 27 rolls out today: Check India release time, compatible devices and download guide

iOS 27 rolls out today in India at 10:30 PM IST: Check supported iPhone models, key features and step-by-step download instructions.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: September 14, 2026, 5:31 PM IST
Attention Apple users! iOS 27 rolls out today: Check India release time, compatible devices and download guide
Apple updates- IANS image

Apple iOS: In a significant update for Apple users across the world, the tech-giant is all set to roll out iOS 27 for compatible iPhone models. Apple’s latest software update, initially previewed at WWDC 2026, has completed its developer and public beta testing phases. During last week’s “September and shine” event, the company announced that the new OS will ship out of the box on the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Duo. Key features in iOS 27 include a redesigned Siri powered by Apple’s Foundation Models alongside Google’s Gemini, a refreshed Liquid Glass user interface, updated Visual Intelligence capabilities, and enhanced parental controls.

How to update Apple iOS 27 on your phone?

In order to update your iPhone to iOS 27, follow these steps:

1.Open Settings:Locate on home screen.

Read more: iOS 26.5 update: Apple adds encrypted Chats, smarter maps and new 'Pride' wallpaper; here's what iPhone users need to know

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

2.Navigate to General:

Scroll down and tap General.

3.Access Software Update:

Select Software Update and allow your device a moment to check for the latest release.

4.Initiate Download:

Once iOS 27 appears on your screen, tap Download and Install.

5.Complete Installation:

Follow the remaining on-screen prompts and wait for your iPhone to complete the update and restart.
Note: Software rollouts occur in stages. Update availability can vary depending on your device model and geographical region, so it may take a short while to appear on your device.

Phones compatible for Apple iOS 27 upgrade:

  • iPhone 18 Series
  • iPhone Duo
  • iPhone 17 Series
  • iPhone 16 Series
  • iPhone 15 Series
  • iPhone 14 Series
  • iPhone 13 Series
  • iPhone 12 Series
  • iPhone 11 Series
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

Apple launches foldable smartphone ‘iPhone Duo’ in India, targets Pro Max users

In another development, US-based technology giant Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of iPhone Duo, priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India as the company seeks to combine a larger display with its premium iPhone ecosystem and attract users looking for new ways to consume content, multitask and create.

The device which will be available from October 23 features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. In addition, both screens share the same aspect ratio, allowing content to scale proportionally between the two, a report by IANS news agency said.

According to the company, the inner display has a nano-texture finish to reduce glare and minimise crease visibility. Moreover, the iPhone Duo is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and includes an advanced thermal management system, a dual-battery architecture and a new camera system.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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