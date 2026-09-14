Attention Apple users! iOS 27 rolls out today: Check India release time, compatible devices and download guide

iOS 27 rolls out today in India at 10:30 PM IST: Check supported iPhone models, key features and step-by-step download instructions.

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Apple updates- IANS image

Apple iOS: In a significant update for Apple users across the world, the tech-giant is all set to roll out iOS 27 for compatible iPhone models. Apple’s latest software update, initially previewed at WWDC 2026, has completed its developer and public beta testing phases. During last week’s “September and shine” event, the company announced that the new OS will ship out of the box on the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Duo. Key features in iOS 27 include a redesigned Siri powered by Apple’s Foundation Models alongside Google’s Gemini, a refreshed Liquid Glass user interface, updated Visual Intelligence capabilities, and enhanced parental controls.

How to update Apple iOS 27 on your phone?

Phones compatible for Apple iOS 27 upgrade:

Apple launches foldable smartphone ‘iPhone Duo’ in India, targets Pro Max users

In another development, US-based technology giant Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of iPhone Duo, priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India as the company seeks to combine a larger display with its premium iPhone ecosystem and attract users looking for new ways to consume content, multitask and create.

The device which will be available from October 23 features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. In addition, both screens share the same aspect ratio, allowing content to scale proportionally between the two, a report by IANS news agency said.

According to the company, the inner display has a nano-texture finish to reduce glare and minimise crease visibility. Moreover, the iPhone Duo is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and includes an advanced thermal management system, a dual-battery architecture and a new camera system.

(With inputs from agencies)