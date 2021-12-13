Google Chrome Browser Update: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry of Central government, has issued an urgent warning for Google Chrome Internet browser users, as reported by many tech and news websites. Google Chrome users must note that this is a ‘high severity’ warning and they must update their browser immediately.Also Read - Google Adds Six Stadia Pro Games For Dec 2021: Report

According to the advisory issued, several vulnerabilities have been found in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. It is said that attackers can get access to personal details and also inject malware to snoop on a targeted PC.

Acting swiftly on the issue, Google said that it has already released an update to fix these vulnerabilities. The government as well as Google has urged users to install the latest software update. The tech giant said that the latest update consists of 22 security fixes, most of which were highlighted by "external researchers".

Here’s the full advisory issued by CERT-In:

“Multiple vulnerabilities exists in Google chrome due to Type Confusion in V8;Use after free in web apps, UI, window manager, screen capture, file API, auto fill and developer tools; Incorrect security UI in autofill; Heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; Type Confusion in loader; Insufficient data validation in loader; Integer underflow in ANGLE and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in new tab page.”

“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” it further added.

How to install Google Chrome browser update?

To download the latest version of the browser, Chrome users will get the update option at the top right corner of the screen. They will simply need to click on the “Update” button to upgrade to the next version. It will only take a few seconds. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and safeguard your system now.