Google Chrome Update: Google Chrome browser users have been advised to install the latest update immediately. The tech giant has issued the latest advisory as 11 more security vulnerabilities have been recovered in Google Chrome. The 11 flaws include a high-severity one, which is being exploited "in the wild," the tech giant said in its update notes.

To ensure that their software is updated promptly, Google has encouraged users to enable the automatic update function in Chrome. In case, if you have the automatic updates enabled, Chrome will install the update on its own. But that process could take a few weeks. Thus users are advised to update their browser manually.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Update The Chrome Browser Manually

Click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the browser. Click on Help. Go to About Google Chrome. Click on the “relaunch” option to install the update. The browser will relaunch with the windows that you had opened.

Earlier this year, Google had rolled out 37 fixes for Windows, Mac and Linux and one of which was rated critical.