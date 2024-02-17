Home

Technology

ATTENTION iOS Users! Protect Your iPhone From New Trojan Virus; Know Steps Here

ATTENTION iOS Users! Protect Your iPhone From New Trojan Virus; Know Steps Here

Safeguard your iPhones with these measures against the latest trojan virus, targeting Face ID data for banking theft.

New Delhi: The first-ever banking Trojan created specifically for iOS devices has emerged, changing the cybersecurity environment and marking a huge advancement in iPhone security. The malware that was once known as GoldDigger and was primarily discovered on Android smartphones has since changed its name to GoldPickaxe and is now capable of exploiting iPhones with sophisticated features.

Trending Now

Here are all the details on the virus and how you can protect yourselves against it.

You may like to read

Understanding the Threat: GoldPickaxe Trojan Virus

Discovered initially in October, this malicious software, capable of infecting both Android and iOS platforms, sets its sights specifically on iPhone users. Once it infiltrates iPhones, GoldPickaxe collects sensitive data such as facial recognition information, identity documents, and intercepted text messages. This data is then utilised to facilitate unauthorised access to various banking and financial applications, allowing cybercriminals to drain victims’ accounts with ease.

Additionally, TechRadar reported that the captured biometric data is employed to create AI-generated deepfakes, enabling fraudsters to impersonate victims effectively.

Presently, the GoldPickaxe Trojan appears to be targeting individuals in Vietnam and Thailand, with expectations of global expansion looming. However, there are concerns that its success in these regions may prompt its creators to broaden their scope to encompass English-speaking countries like the United States and Canada, potentially putting iPhone and Android users there at risk.

How Does GoldPickaxe Attack iPhones?

While installing malicious apps and other phishing techniques are common methods for breaking into Android devices, breaking into iPhones is more difficult because of Apple’s tightly regulated ecosystem. Nevertheless, astute hackers were able to spread the GoldPickaxe.io Trojan at first by successfully taking advantage of TestFlight, Apple’s mobile application testing infrastructure. After being kicked out of TestFlight, the hackers used social engineering techniques to get victims to install a Mobile Device Management (MDM) profile, which gave them complete access to the iPhone that had been compromised.

The cybersecurity company Group-IB discovered a new GoldPickaxe variation, which they attribute to a lone threat actor called GoldFactory, who is in charge of creating both versions of the virus. This variety is known as GoldDiggerPlus. The software has been modified to allow hackers to make live calls from compromised devices, adding a worrying new element to the ever-changing threat landscape.

How to Secure Your iPhones

Avoid TestFlight: Minimise the use of TestFlight for installing apps unless absolutely necessary, as this method could expose your device to potential security threats.

MDM Profiles: Install Mobile Device Management profiles only if explicitly instructed by your employer for company-issued iPhones.

Malware Scanning: Although Apple limits the availability of antivirus apps on iOS, consider using solutions like Intego Mac Internet Security X9 or Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9, which can scan iPhones when connected to a Mac via USB cable.

Lockdown Mode: For individuals with heightened security concerns, consider activating Lockdown Mode, despite potential limitations on app functionality.

Stolen Device Protection: Ensure Apple’s Stolen Device Protection feature is activated to secure your iPhone in the event of theft.

While the threat of iPhone malware is a reality, adhering to vigilant cyber hygiene practices and minimising unnecessary risks can help protect your devices from potential exploitation by hackers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.