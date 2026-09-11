American tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its latest iPhone 18 Pro series in a mega ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. However, all the limelight was taken by the company’s first foldable phone – Apple Duo. The foldable phone made headlines not for its features but for its price tag. The phone will cost Rs 2,99,900 in India, the most expensive iPhone that American giant has ever manufactured. But the strategy of iPhone lovers, who wait for the launch of new iPhone to buy the older versions, has failed as Apple increased prices of its old iPhones, including iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15. Check details here.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.