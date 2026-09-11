Attention iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 buyers! Apple increases prices of older iPhones – Reason behind price hike explained

American tech giant Apple has increased the prices of olader iPhone models in India after the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple Duo.

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Attention iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 buyers! Apple increases prices of older iPhones – Reason behind price hike explained | Image: AI

American tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its latest iPhone 18 Pro series in a mega ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. However, all the limelight was taken by the company’s first foldable phone – Apple Duo. The foldable phone made headlines not for its features but for its price tag. The phone will cost Rs 2,99,900 in India, the most expensive iPhone that American giant has ever manufactured. But the strategy of iPhone lovers, who wait for the launch of new iPhone to buy the older versions, has failed as Apple increased prices of its old iPhones, including iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15. Check details here.