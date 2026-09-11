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  • Attention iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 buyers! Apple increases prices of older iPhones – Reason behind price hike explained

Attention iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 buyers! Apple increases prices of older iPhones – Reason behind price hike explained

American tech giant Apple has increased the prices of olader iPhone models in India after the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple Duo.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 11, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
iphone 18 pro iphone duo
Attention iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 buyers! Apple increases prices of older iPhones – Reason behind price hike explained | Image: AI

American tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched its latest iPhone 18 Pro series in a mega ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. However, all the limelight was taken by the company’s first foldable phone – Apple Duo. The foldable phone made headlines not for its features but for its price tag. The phone will cost Rs 2,99,900 in India, the most expensive iPhone that American giant has ever manufactured. But the strategy of iPhone lovers, who wait for the launch of new iPhone to buy the older versions, has failed as Apple increased prices of its old iPhones, including iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15. Check details here.

Read more: Apple's iPhone Duo leaves internet baffled with its price, triggers meme fest online

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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