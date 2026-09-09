Attention iPhone lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max announced; Check specifications, launch date and price

Apple unveils the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max with the A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and custom C2 modem, starting at $1,199 on September 18.

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iPhone 18 series: In a matter of good news for iPhone lovers from across the world, global technology giant Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Showcasing the new technology at ‘Surprise and Shine’ event on Wednesday, the company showcased iPhone 18 duo come with notable hardware upgrades over last year’s iPhone 17 Pro models, running on Apple’s latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and include the company’s new in-house C2 modem. Here are all the details you need to know about Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Key specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is advertised to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max run on iOS 27 and are powered by the A20 Pro chipset. Notably, both models are expected to feature 12GB of RAM alongside Apple’s new custom C2 modem.

Feature iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Starting Price $1,199 $1,299 Base Storage 256GB 256GB Availability September 18 September 18 Operating System iOS 27 iOS 27 Processor Apple A20 Pro Apple A20 Pro RAM 12GB 12GB Modem Apple In-House C2 Modem Apple In-House C2 Modem

Apple iPhone shipments in India may jump 40 pc in launch quarter

Apple is expected to see a strong increase in iPhone shipments in India during the 2026 launch quarter, with CyberMedia Research (CMR) estimating shipments to be around 40 per cent higher than the average quarterly level. The anticipated launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone is also expected to give a fresh boost to the company’s presence in the fast-growing foldable smartphone category.

According to preliminary CMR estimates, Apple’s average quarterly shipments in India during 2026 are expected to be around 20 per cent, while shipments in the launch quarter of September, October and November could reach around 40 per cent. CMR has estimated year-on-year growth of around 4 per cent for Apple in the launch quarter.