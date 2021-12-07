New Delhi: Bringing a festive cheer for Pixel users, Google is all set to launch a general Android update by December end. Besides, a feature drop and the latest security patch, the much-awaited December 2021 update is expected to fix various issues related to Android 12 for the Pixel 3a to 6 Pro users. The multiple fixes and improvements which the tech giant is bringing include issues relating to camera, Bluetooth, audio, battery etc. The fresh development comes days after it was reported that Google started rolling out Locked Folder feature in Photos for non-Pixel users. In September, the tech giant had announced that the feature would be rolling out to more Android phones soon.Also Read - As Omicron Looms, Google Delays Mandatory Return-to-office Beyond Jan 10

Take a look at the list of fixes and improvements that Google will bring with December 2021 update

Apps

Google will bring a fix for the issue causing Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions.

Fix for stuck or frozen app UI in certain conditions.

Audio

General fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps.

Fix for issue causing audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases.

Fix for issue causing microphone to cut out during calls in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitch when adjusting volume levels.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio playback from the speaker in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing Now Playing to search for unrecognized music.

Battery & Power

Additional improvements for battery charging information shown in the notification shade.

General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions.

General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions.

Improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand in certain conditions.

Fix for issues occasionally causing incorrect Battery usage accounting to display in Settings.

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance.

Additional fixes for issues preventing enrollment of new fingerprints in certain conditions.

General improvements for face unlock stability & performance.

Bluetooth

General Bluetooth stability improvements for certain conditions.

Fix for distorted audio over Bluetooth in certain scenarios.

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions.

Fix for volume adjustment issues with certain Bluetooth audio devices.

Camera

General image quality improvements in camera preview/capture .

General improvements for camera stability & performance.

General improvements for auto-focus response in certain capture modes.

General improvements for color consistency in viewfinder preview.

Fix for issue causing blank viewfinder preview in certain conditions.

Display & Graphics

Enable ANGLE graphics support library for certain apps and games.

Add additional example images for display color options in Settings.

General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes.

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.

Fix for occasional screen flicker during brightness adjustment.

Fix for issue preventing Smooth Display to switch display refresh rate in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions.

Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep.

Framework

Fix for issue causing app icons to display as pending downloads after installation completes.

Fix for issue causing Play store app installation to pause indefinitely in certain conditions.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work Profile setup to complete in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing all settings or apps to be restored from backup during setup in certain conditions.

Media

Fix for issue causing system crash during media playback in certain conditions.

Network & Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability & performance.

Fix for crash in Settings when toggling Airplane mode on certain network configurations.

Fix for issue that disabled call features on certain devices or networks in certain conditions.

Sensors.

General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions.

General improvements for Quick Tap response & performance.

General improvements for Auto-rotate response in certain device orientations.

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing lift to wake and double tap to wake in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing Always-on-display from turning on in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing unexpected haptics or vibration in certain conditions.

System

Kernel update to 4.9.279 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.

Kernel update to 4.14.243 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.202 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

General improvements for system stability & performance

Fix for issue causing device to freeze after sleeping while charging in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install

User Interface

Add Material You dynamic theming support for the device boot animation.

Improvements for Internet tile in Quick Settings.

Improvements for Quick Settings layout in certain device orientations.

Fix for issue causing display to stay on during wireless charging.

Fix for issue causing Game Dashboard icon to display over lock screen.

Fix for issue causing incorrect colors or theme to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing lock screen icons to display in notification shade in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing notification History & Clear all buttons to occasionally display incorrectly.

Fix for issue causing persistent app media controls in notification shade in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing persistent call notification in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing persistent Turn off work apps button in app drawer.

Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing Settings to crash in Conversations menu in certain conditions.

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance.

Fix for issue that would occasionally disconnect device from Wi-Fi in certain conditions.

How to check & update your Android version

You can find your Pixel phone’s Android version number and security update level in your Settings app. You’ll get notifications when updates are available for you. You can also check for updates. Learn how to find and update your Android version.