Attention WhatsApp Users: From Voice Notes to Multiple Admins – WhatsApp Channel to Get New Features

New Delhi: WhatsApp has rolled out new features for its one-way broadcasting tool, Channels. In an effort to provide users with more opportunities to interact with WhatsApp Channels, Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Wednesday that the Channels will be receiving upgrades, including voice notes, multiple admins, sharing status updates, and polling. Here are the details of the new features.

WhatsApp officially launched its latest one-way broadcasting tool, Channels, in June 2023. Since then, the company has seen many people join in to use the feature and connect with fans, audiences, or friends alike. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg posted a poll on his WhatsApp channel asking for votes on the “best game of all time,” along with the statement, “We are introducing a bunch of new features for WA channels, including voice notes, multiple admins, sharing to status, and polls, which is great because I need help settling a debate.” WhatsApp is gradually rolling out new features across Android, iOS, and the web.

What Are Latest Updates For WhatsApp Channels

Voice Updates: One of the most anticipated features, Voice Updates enables Channel admins to send voice notes to their followers in an effort to foster deeper relationships. According to WhatsApp, there are already 7 billion voice notes exchanged on the platform every day, making voice notes a popular form of communication for Channels.

Polls: Channel admins can now directly access their audience’s opinions and preferences by creating Polls within their own Channels. Mark Zuckerberg used this feature to demonstrate how to create a poll about the most popular games during his announcement. Polls allow users to create succinct questions and provide multiple answer options, turning viewers from passive viewers into active participants.

Share to Status: Additionally, WhatsApp is bridging the gap between personal connections and Channels with the addition of Share to Status, which allows users to effortlessly share interesting updates from their favourite Channels to their WhatsApp Status, thereby spreading the word to their own network and keeping users informed about subjects that are important to them. Additionally, channel creators benefit from organic growth through recommendations from word-of-mouth.

Multiple Admins: The Multiple Admins feature, which allows for up to 16 admins, is another way that WhatsApp Channels is improving group management. By facilitating communication within channels, users can make sure that pertinent information is shared quickly and effectively, which makes it simpler for users to stay up to date on the latest happenings.

Similarly to Instagram’s broadcast feature, WhatsApp Channels allows users to receive important updates from people and organisations privately without interfering with their personal chats. The company has announced that its new feature, Channels, has reached 500 million monthly active users. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Devarakonda, as well as brands like Mercedes F1, Netflix, and Mumbai Indians, have profiles on the platform.