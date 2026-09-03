Attention WhatsApp users! Meta-backed messaging platform has launched bill payments in India; check details

Powered by Bharat Connect, WhatsApp's new feature lets users across India track and settle utility bills, credit cards, and FASTags directly inside the app.

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WhatsApp bill payment: In a matter of good news for WhatsApp users in India, the Meta-backed messaging platform has launched an integrated bill payment service in India. The new feature of the app allows users to conveniently discover, track and pay utility bills without switching applications. Integrated with the Bharat Connect (BBPS) framework, the new feature of the WhatsApp supports over 22,700 billers across 30 categories, such as electricity, water, gas, FASTag and credit card repayments. Rolling out progressively to Android and iOS users over the coming weeks, the service lets customers easily process payments via UPI, debit or credit cards using the app’s dedicated rupee icon. Here are all the details you need to know about the new bill payment service feature of the WhatsApp.

Rollout Schedule: The feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available to all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks, the company said. Read more: UPI Payments: Major boost for Modi government as President Murmu approves bill related to MDR, RuPay debit cards to...

Powered Platform: Powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, the service will provide access to about 22,722 billers across 30 categories.

Supported Categories: Services include electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card, and loan repayments.

In addition, users can access the bill payments feature by tapping the rupee icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen. They can also view past and upcoming payments, manage multiple accounts under a single provider and pay using UPI as well as credit and debit cards.

Also read: WhatsApp accounts put ‘under review’ without warning: What happened, Why accounts are flagged and how to fix it | Explained

“For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance — all without leaving the app,” said Arun Srinivas, managing director and country head, Meta India.

What big things is WhatsApp planning?

“With Bill payments, we are bringing that same simplicity to one of the most routine tasks in every household,” he said. He further added that the company wants to make bill payments on WhatsApp as easy as sending a message. The launch comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier in June that CRED founder Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp’s next global CEO, and that the tech giant is investing around $900 million (nearly Rs 8,550 crore) in the fintech company.

WhatsApp Pay processed 150 million transactions in June 2026, up more than four times from 37 million transactions in June 2024. However, its share of UPI transaction volumes also rose to around 0.7 per cent in June 2026 from 0.27 per cent two years earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)