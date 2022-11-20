With Google’s New AR Based Live Search, Spot Shops, Restaurants, ATMs, EV Charging Points In Real Time

Google Maps has added new AR based Live View search options which will allow users to get information about their surroundings just by pointing their phone's camera in that direction.

California: Google has added some new features to Google Maps, with the ability to search the surroundings with a smartphone’s camera. The technology giant had showcased the live view feature during its Search On event earlier this year. The new feature is called augmented reality-based Live View search for Google Maps. Now, the company is prepared to roll out the upgrade as per media reports.

However, the new function will be made available only in selected cities including Los Angeles, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

As per ANI reports, the new feature works like the current Live View which helps users to navigate using the phone’s camera in real time. The Live View mode will overlay arrows on top of a user’s surroundings as well as point to landmarks or other places they are looking for.

HOW DOES THE NEW LIVE VIEW FEATURE WORK?

The new Live View search option, using billions of Street View images, AI and AR, gives users a much better grasp of their surroundings. It also displays shops, restaurants, banks, ATMs, etc. even if they are not in sight and are around the corner. All a user needs to do is enable the camera on their phone in Maps and point in the direction they need.

The labels popping up on these facilities now have useful information such as busy hours, price range, rating, and whether a facility is open or not.

NEW FEATURE WILL SPOT COMPATIBLE EV CHARGING STATIONS

As per GSM Arena, the new feature will include information regarding nearby EV charging stations; it will even allow search for compatible stations and fast charging spots above 50 kWh. Interestingly, this feature will allow users to add another filter based on their electric vehicle’s plug type. This will filter-out stations which are nearby and compatible with their vehicle. Both these features live on Android and iOS devices in some countries where electronic vehicles are used commonly.