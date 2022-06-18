Delhi: When only we thought what more could we do with virtual realities, Meta dropped another update on a new project. The advent of the digital epoch has taken the world by a storm. With each passing day, it is only being proven true that in the contemporary era, technology knows no bounds. In a bid to create more immersive and connecting experience, tech giant Meta, formerly called Facebook, is all set to launch an online clothing store – Avatars store – for people to purchase designer outfits for their avatars.Also Read - Facebook Tells Employees to Tweak Algorithms to Take on TikTok

In a Facebook post, as per report by news agency IANS, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said launching 'Avatars Store' on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so that users can buy digital clothes to style their avatars. "Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I am excited to add more brands and bring this to virtual reality (VR) soon too," Zuckerberg added.

Avatars store – Quick highlights

Online stores to roll out next week only in select countries

Customer will have the option choose from the virtual outfits designed by Prada, Thom Browne and Balenciaga so far

While there is still more information to come on the pricing, according to Reuters report, a Meta spokesperson said that the clothes will be priced between $2.99 and $8.99, which is quite less than the real outfits by those designers.

Zuckerberg launched this new venture to construct a store in the open marketplace where the developers can sell a good assemblage of digital clothes. By bringing 3D avatars across Facebook, Instagram and other services, it has now become a common link between platforms. This is a step forward to build a more immersive metaverse of interconnected digital world.

Avatars are usually set by the users who are involved in taking exercise classes or conference calls or play video games. These digital clothes will only be available on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram at the initial stage and will be expanded eventually.

Taking in cognizance of the consequences of the popularity of Quest VR headsets amongst underage users, Meta has begun to roll out parental controls or parental supervision tools enabling parents to keep a check on the screentime of their kids using the headset.

(With agency inputs)