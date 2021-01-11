New Delhi: Several companies have written or communicated to their employees to avoid social media messaging app WhatsApp while communicating official business. Few companies have also sent internal messages to their employees to avoid critical messages on WhatsApp especially after the later revised its privacy policy informing that it would now share user information to its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp in a message on its app has informed that starting February 8, people who do not accept its new privacy policy will not be able to use the app. Tata Steel has sent an email to its employee to not post “important corporate matters” on WhatsApp, The Economic Times reported. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Villagers Dig Up Parvati River in Search of Gold and Silver Coins

"According to the new policy, WhatsApp will be integrated with Facebook and Instagram with possible exchange and sharing of data among these platforms… We advise the use of Microsoft Office 365 facilities and Teams for official communication," stated the email sent by Mrinal Kanti Pal, chief of cloud infrastructure, network and cybersecurity at Tata Steel, ET reported.

Meanwhile, trader body in India has written to the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging him to ask WhatsApp to refrain from its new privacy policy. Confederation of All India Traders have urged the minister to ban WhatsApp if it fails to withdraw the new change regarding sharing of information to Facebook.

However, amid strong protest by users across India and the world, WhatsApp has come out with clarification assuring that users data was safe. “I want to share how committed everyone @WhatsApp is to providing private communication for two billion people around the world. At our core, that’s the ability to message or call loved ones freely protected by end-to-end encryption and that’s not changing,” Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Facebook said in a tweet.

“That’s why we are so committed to end-to-end encryption, and why we keep improving the privacy of WhatsApp, such as with our launch of disappearing messages in November. Our innovation on privacy will continue,” he said in another tweet.

Cathcart however, also said that some governments were not in agreement with the new WhatsApp privacy policy. “We’re in a competition on privacy with others and that’s very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats. There are people who disagree with this, including some governments,” he said.