‘Avoid WhatsApp Web on office or public computers’: What Modi govt said in recent alert to users

The Home Ministry’s cyber wing I4C has warned officials against using WhatsApp Web for sensitive work after Pakistani operatives infiltrated over 50 defence groups

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WhatsApp Web threat: The Union Home Ministry’s nodal cyber security agency, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has cautioned government functionaries against sharing sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions following the detection of suspicious activities by ‘Pakistan-based intelligence operatives’. According to the report, the cybersecurity advisory comes in the wake of a probe that revealed Pakistan-based intelligence operatives had infiltrated over 50 defence-related WhatsApp groups.

Alert for WhatsApp Web sessions

Advising government officials to avoid staying logged in on computers and laptops, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under I4C warned in an official statement that active WhatsApp Web sessions could be misused to take control of user accounts for fraud or phishing.

The report said the Pakistan-based intelligence operatives used spoofed Indian numbers to join as ‘dead members’, monitoring chats in groups linked to the NSG, CRPF, commandos, and even DRDO without drawing attention. Indian security agencies have now directed audits to remove unverified members of WhatsApp groups.

Danger of authenticated WhatsApp Web session

The I4C observed that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user’s WhatsApp account. Such unauthorised access may allow a malicious person to read messages, send messages while impersonating the user, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse the trusted identity of the account holder for fraud, phishing, social engineering or other malicious activities, said I4C in the statement.

“The users are, therefore, advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons,” said the statement. The I4C advisory also suggested precautionary measures like logging out after each session or using incognito/private browsing mode when use is unavoidable.

“Government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web session on computers,” it said. The MHA also advised officials to avoid leaving an authenticated WhatsApp Web session active when it is not required, particularly on office or shared computers. Other tips the Ministry shared include avoiding unknown or public computers.

“Do not log in to WhatsApp Web from cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems,” it said. The I4C also asked government functionaries to stay alert and watch for unusual account activity.

(With inputs from agencies)