There is a wake-up call for that android developer who has some listed apps on Google Play Store. Google in a recent announcement stated that it will close all the dormant accounts if it’s inactive or hasn’t been updated in a while. The tech giant will implement the rule from 1 September 2021. Google said, “This includes accounts where the developer has never uploaded an app or accessed Google Play Console in a year.”Also Read - YouTube Hits an Amazing 10 Billion Download Milestone on Google Play Store

Google decided to implement this policy to clean the play store from unmaintained apps. Not only it will be clean, but also strengthen the security of the platform. The apps that have some vulnerabilities and severe bugs are under the policy of removal from the play store. Improving privacy and security, the company said, First, Google Play remains a safer ecosystem when developers actively maintain their apps. So, we will close dormant accounts if the account is inactive or abandoned after a year. This includes accounts where the developer has never uploaded an app or accessed Google Play Console in a year.” Also Read - Google Adds New Feature to Instantly Delete Last 15 Minutes of Search History

Google further said that it will not close the accounts that have actively growing apps on the store and that have 1000+ installs or have in-app purchases in the last 90 days. Developers whose accounts are closed under the new policy update will be able to create a new account but cannot revive the old account, data, or apps. Also Read - Banned 20 Lakh Indian Accounts From May 15 to June 15: WhatsApp in Its Compliance Report to Centre

Google also adding Accessibility Service API and Is Accessibility Tool which will help to access user’s data and device functionality. “it’s important for users to have an accessible experience that is secure. So, we’re adding new requirements on how Accessibility Service API and Is Accessibility Tool can be used. These tools help build accessible experiences, which often require access to user data and device functionality. Now, all apps that use the AccessibilityService API will need to disclose data access and purpose in Google Play Console and get approval”, said Google