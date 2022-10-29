Drinik Android Trojan: A new version of Drinik Android trojan has been spotted. This version is targeting users of 18 Indian banks. It steals users’ personal data and banking credentials. Drinik Android trojan is circulating in India since 2016. It was used to steal SMSes, but in September 2021, a banking trojan has also been added to it.Also Read - TikTok Becomes Highest Grossing Social App Globally

27 BANKING INSTITUTES INCLUDING STATE BANK OF INDIA (SBI) ON TARGET

Since then, this virus is targeting users of 27 banking institutes including the State Bank of India (SBI). This version of the Drinkin virus takes users to a phishing page and then steals their data. According to the reports, the creators of this virus have developed it into a full Android banking Trojan. Also Read - Samsung Rolls Out Android 13 Update to Galaxy S22 Series Phones | Key Details Here

Users also download it mistaking it as a management tool of the Income Tax Department, then this malware asks permission from users to read, receive, and send SMSes. In addition, it also asks for permission to access call logs and external storage, which disables Google Play Protect as soon as permission is given by the user. Also Read - Watch Free Movies, TV Shows, and Web-series On These OTT Apps Without Subscription

It is suspected that this version of Drinik malware opens the site of Real Income Tax instead of the phishing page, after which it steals all the details through screen recording as the user enters the details on the site. According to media reports, a fake dialog box opens on the screen of users, in which users are also told to get a refund of Rs 57,100. Clicking on the refund button opens the phishing page, which steals all the personal details.

CAN STEAL BY SCREEN RECORDING TOOL

This virus can steal screen recordings, key-logging, accessibility services, and other details after entering the users’ phones. The latest version comes with an APK named iAssist. It can also steal credit card details, CVV, and PIN for Android users.

This virus can steal screen recordings, key-logging, accessibility services, and other details after entering the users’ phones. The latest version comes with an APK named iAssist.

TAKE CARE OF THE FOLLOWING

Always install any app from Google Play Store.

Do not click on links from unknown numbers and sources.

Don’t forget to enable Google Play Protect on your smartphone.

Keep biometric authentication active on all apps and smartphone screens.

Don’t give permissions to all apps on your smartphone.