New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) WhatsApp in its compliance report to the Centre on Thursday said that it has banned nearly two million Indian accounts while it received 345 grievance reports between May 15 and June 15. The Facebook-owned social messaging app gave this information in its maiden monthly compliance report as mandated by the new IT rules.Also Read - Twitter Verifies 'Small Number' Of Fake Accounts, Suspends Later

As per updates from the Centre, the new IT rules require large digital platforms — with over five million users — to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken. Also Read - I'm An American Citizen But India is Deeply Within Me: Google's Sundar Pichai

“Our top focus is preventing accounts from sending harmful or unwanted messages at scale. We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages and banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15-June 15 attempting this kind of abuse,” WhatsApp said on Thursday. Also Read - IT Rules 2021: New IT Rules Will Ensure Safer and More Responsible Social Media Ecosystem in India, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Giving further clarification, WhatsApp said more than 95 per cent of such bans are due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (spam).

“We expect to publish subsequent editions of the report 30-45 days after the reporting period to allow sufficient time for data collection and validation,” WhatsApp said in the report.

The Facebook-owned company explained that the number of accounts banned have risen significantly since 2019 as the sophistication of systems has increased, and “so we are catching more accounts even as we believe there are more attempts to send bulk or automated messages”.

The vast majority of these accounts are banned proactively, without relying on any user reports, it added. About eight million accounts are banned/disabled globally on an average per month.

WhatsApp said besides the behavioural signals from accounts, it relies on available “unencrypted information” including user reports, profile photos, group photos and descriptions as well as advanced AI tools and resources to detect and prevent abuse on its platform.

In the report, WhatsApp said it had received 345 reports in total, cutting across categories such as ban appeal, account support, product support, safety issues and others.

The IT rules — which came into effect on May 26 — mandate that significant digital platforms include the number of specific communication links or parts of information they proactively remove by using automated tools.

Other platforms like Google, Koo and Twitter have already submitted their compliance reports. Instagram and Facebook have also submitted their reports.

(With inputs from PTI)