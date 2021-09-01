New Delhi: In an effort to prevent online abuses, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday said it has banned over 3 million Indian accounts in the 46 days from 16 June to 31 July 2021. It was mentioned in the compliance report which was submitted to the Centre. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Can Now be Booked Through WhatsApp; Here's A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp said the action has been taken to keep its users safe on the platform. Moreover, it also said it took action against Indian accounts through its “prevention and detection method for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service”. Also Read - After Facebook, Amazon, Apple Delays Return to Office Until January 2022 as Covid Cases Surge

Giving further details WhatsApp said over 95 per cent of such bans in India were due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (spam). Also Read - After 19 Months in Saudi Prison Over Facebook Post He Didn't Make, Karnataka Man Returns Home

“The global average number of accounts that we ban to prevent abuse on our platform is around 8 million accounts per month,” WhatsApp said in statement.

It said it has received a total 594 grievances during the period, out of which , there were a total of 316 ban appeals, followed by 137 account support, 64 product support, other support (45) and safety (32).

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our second monthly report for the 46 day period of – 16 June to 31 July. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” WhatsApp said in the statement.

WhatsApp further added that it maintains advanced capabilities to identify accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages and bans millions of such accounts attempting this kind of abuse in India and across the world.

Saying that the number of actions taken had increased significantly since 2019, WhatsApp said it is catching more accounts even as there are more attempts to send bulk or automated messages. “We ban the vast majority of these accounts even before we receive complaints in the form of user reports,” the company said.